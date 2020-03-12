Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, March 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

Bello and Mendoza learned that a Monroe County resident has tested positive for COVID-19., according to a press release late Wednesday night.

Officials say the patient is in isolation at home and is recovering. Authorities say this case is the result of travel from a high risk area, and not a result of local transmission.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.

Trump said the restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

There are now 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in New York, bringing the state’s total to 212, Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The geographic breakdown of confirmed cases statewide is as follows:

Westchester: 121 (13 new)

New York City: 48 (12 new)

Nassau: 28 (9 new)

Suffolk: 6 (5 new)

Rockland: 6

Saratoga: 2

Ulster: 1

As of Wednesday’s press conference, New York was No. 2 in the nation in confirmed cases, only behind Washington state’s 279. New York has had 0 deaths related to the virus, compared to Washington’s 24 deaths. Of New York’s 212 cases, 32 of the individuals with the virus have been hospitalized.

It’s not a stretch to suggest we’ve been spoiled up to this point in March. You get the sense that reality will have to settle in at some point, but the reality is this: Relatively tranquil weather is our new reality for the next week and a half.

I promise not to use the word reality anymore after this sentence. We still have a fair amount of cloud cover around tonight, but some of that will break apart by early morning.

Winds shift to the south again tomorrow, pumping warm air back into the region. We’ll enjoy a mix of clouds and sunshine with more sun earlier in the day. Highs top out in the lower and middle 50s. Expect scattered showers to develop into Thursday night with a heavier surge along the front Friday morning. Winds will be gusty during this time. Thankfully, most of this action settles down behind the front later Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and skies start to clear out. Our weekend looks cool but dry and mainly sunny.