Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, March 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

City of Rochester officials have released redacted body worn camera footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. You can see that video in the player above. It contains graphic content some may find offensive.

Rochester police officers responded around 2:55 a.m. to West Main Street after a staff member call 911 about a man who was a guest at the shelter. Police say the man stole knives from the kitchen and then left the building.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the final version of a sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, an early landmark victory for President Joe Biden.

The House gave final congressional approval to the package by a near party-line 220-211 vote seven weeks after Biden entered the White House and four days after the Senate passed the bill without a single Republican vote.

A neighbor rescued a couple from their home after a fire broke out damaging two separate homes on Elmdorf Avenue. Three adults are displaced because of the fire.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, crews responded to the report around 2:37 a.m.

A Greece woman is in the hospital after a shooting on Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Hudson Avenue and Avenue D for the report of “numerous individuals congregating in the middle of Hudson Avenue blocking vehicular traffic,” around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Some days it feels like it’s been the longest year ever of our lives. Other days, it feels like it was only yesterday the pandemic was beginning.

Thursday marks exactly one year since Monroe County’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus. While much was unknown then, we know well what happened in the days, weeks, and months to follow.

A new report in the Times Union has offered more details about an alleged incident between a female staffer and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In the TU article, a source with direct knowledge of the account, who is not able to speak publicly on the matter, recounted a situation that played out late last year. The source detailed an account of a female staffer that included claims of the Governor reaching under her blouse and beginning to fondle her. The source also said the woman told the Governor to stop.

An additional $15 million has been made available for families struggling to heat their homes, the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance has said. Households could receive up to $2,371 to help with heating costs and overdue utility bills.

Households in danger of running out of fuel, or having their services disconnected, when the state-wide moratorium ends in March are invited to apply for the second round of funding.

To prevent pollution and wildfires, a statewide burn ban will begin next week.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will enforce an annual spring burn ban starting March 16 and continue through May 14, 2021.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (NYSDMV) says drivers should check to see if the car, truck, or SUV they are driving is the subject of a safety recall.

This week marks National Vehicle Safety Recalls Week. “Every recall is serious and can affect you and others on the road, so if you own a vehicle, it is very important that you make sure it is safe,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “It is so quick and easy to check for recalls, and if there are any, you should take care of them so you can be confident your vehicle is in good operating condition.”

Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. The company says a short circuit in the hydraulic electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire. Owners should also park them away from structures until repairs are made.

As stories of limited or nonexistent COVID-19 vaccines in New York and other states emerge, more focus is being put on antibody treatments. Two antibody treatments have been approved for emergency use in the treatment of mild to moderate symptoms from COVID-19 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Both are approved for use only in patients considered at high risk of developing serious symptoms from COVID-19, delivered intravenously (IV), considered investigational, and are not a substitute for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines available in the U.S.

Henrietta I-HOP permanently closed

The I-HOP in Henrietta has closed for good. That’s according to a recorded message when you call the restaurant. The closure leaves just one I-HOP location in the Rochester area on North Goodman Street in Irondequoit.

Temperatures this afternoon soared into the 60s with many of us even hitting 70°! Spring is in the air across Western New York and will continue to be for at least one more day as we find itself embedded within the warm sector of a developing storm system. This will eventually send temperatures back into the 30s as it pushes through, so enjoy the warmth while you can.

Rochester warms to 68° tying the record high temperature for the day

As warm of an afternoon as we had, temperatures this evening as equally as pleasant. High clouds streaming in will continue to blanket WNY with an insulating layer, helping retain much of our afternoon warmth. Temperatures are expected to remain largely in the 50s through the night as southerly winds continue to pump milder air northward.

Thursday won’t be a washout, but pockets of showers will be around from morning into the afternoon. Weak lift will keep showers limited, and I suspect there could even be a few breaks for partial sunshine from time to time. Thursday’s record is 70 degrees (1927), and the only way we get there is a more pronounced period of early afternoon sunshine.

Don’t rule it out, but upper 60s in Rochester might be the safer bet. The cold front will provide the lift needed for a more organized rain chance into the evening, including a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Thursday is also quite breezy with gusts of 40-45 mph possible.

Temperatures turn much colder into Friday morning as we dive into the 30s. Expect a significantly colder feel to our weekend under otherwise quiet weather.