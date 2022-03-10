ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

A 77-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a car Wednesday night.

According to authorities, around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers located an Irondequoit resident, laying in the roadway with serious injuries.

Police say bystanders were attempting to give her aid, and the driver involved stayed at the location.

The victim was transported to Strong Hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

At this time there are no criminal charges being filed. The incident is still under investigation.

A Rochester drug dealer was sentenced to six years in prison, federal officials announced Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 40-year-old Dkeidron Dublin, convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and will spend 72 months in prison.

Authorities say Dublin was arrested on May 19, 2021 as part of a long-term investigation into a Rochester drug trafficking ring, led by co-defendant Jason Siplin.

Officials say on that day, investigators intercepted a phone call between Dublin and another co-defendant, Timothy Granison — the husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren — in which they used coded language to discuss Granison resupplying Dublin with drugs.

Officials say a search of the vehicle and Dublin’s house resulted in 31 grabs of cocaine being seized, along with $1,241, drug packaging materials, and a semiautomatic pistol.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, as well as a $10,000,000 fine.

Festival organizers joined Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and other local officials Wednesday at Record Archive to announce the 2022 musical lineup headliners, marking the return of the event’s signature live music concert series for the first time since 2019.

“We need to continue making Rochester a place known for festivals,” Evans said. “This is such an important festival. I grew up near this festival and this isn’t just an event that put Rochester on the map, but it’s also a great economic opportunity with so many visitors coming to our city.”

The 124th annual Lilac Fest at Highland Park will follow the pattern of the 2021 iteration, which featured three consecutive weekends instead of the traditional ten consecutive days.

Week One: May 6-8

Week Two: May 12-15

Week Three: May 19-22

In total, this year’s Center Stage will highlight more than 85 musical sets over the three festival weekends, including nationally renowned acts, local supporting acts, and featured performances from music programs of local schools. There will also be performances by the young musicians that make up Elvio Fernandes’ ROC Star Academy, comprised of 11-to-21-year-old aspiring artists.

Organizers say Lilac Festival attracts more than 500,000 daily annual visitors and those guests will be able to enjoy more than just the music.

Highland Park boasts the largest lilac collection in the United States, with a rare opportunity to experience the beauty and fragrance of more than 500 varieties of lilacs on approximately 1,200 plants.

Read the full story for the full list of headliners, parking, VIP tickets and all included activities in this year’s festival.

According to social media, car windows being smashed-in throughout the city of Rochester is a frequent occurrence as of late.

Ed Roselene enjoys a cup of coffee with a group of friends every Saturday at Boulder Coffee Café in the South Wedge. However, this past weekend, that coffee date turned south after finding his passenger side window completely smashed in.

It turns out this may be happening all around the city.

“I’ve been reading cases on the neighborhood site, where exactly this was happening. And so I thought, I guess it’s my turn to join the human race,” Roselene said.

Lieutenant Greg Bello with the Rochester Police Department said the best way to avoid these break ins to keep valuables out of plain sight.

“At the end of the day, do not keep valuables in your car because the car unfortunately isn’t always the most secure environment compared to your house or things like that,” Lt. Bello said.

However, Roselene said he didn’t have any valuables in his car that would warrant a break in.

“Some people are doing it, I guess, to get what’s inside the car. But some people are doing it anyway, according to the other stories, because they’ll report there was nothing there,” Roselene said. “So there’s always the question should you lock or not lock you know? You can leave the car unlocked because you want people to see there’s nothing to steal, rather than breaking it.”

Lt. Bello also says by knowing if these incidents are happening in specific areas, law enforcement will be able to target those areas and hopefully put an end to these unwarranted crimes.

If you find yourself in an incident like this and it is non-emergent, you can report it by using the 3-1-1 hotline.

We know there is extremely low inventory of houses on the market today. It’s just one of several factors contributing to the rising cost of owning a home.

As the spring months start to arrive, it’s typically selling season, and if we’re already in such a hot seller’s market, how does one navigate?

Industry experts sat down with News 8 to breakdown some tips for both buyers and sellers.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I’ve watched the prices continue to rise, usually 2 to 3% year over year. The last three years we’ve gone up roughly 20% in some markets,” said Angie Flack Brown, who runs her own team at Keller Williams.

People like Ben Antonucci who buy and rehab houses, an then put them back on the market, are having to spend more to even get a property back up and running.

“Materials are through the roof right now! I mean 2×4’s alone are $6 a piece… they used to be $2 to $3, I mean you’re talking massive increases in prices. OSB board is outrageously expensive. At one point it was almost $100 a sheet and if you’re doing a roof, depending on the size of the house, you need 30 to 40 sheets,” said Antonucci, Owner of Rochester Elite Housing.

For those looking to sell, it will help the market to get more inventory in circulation.

“We’re currently in an inventory shortage so every house that goes on the market is going to have multiple people interested in looking at it,” Brown said.

Recently low interest rates, people moving closer to family due to the pandemic and other factors are making 2022 a hot seller’s market.

“The house that we’re in right now is a beautiful house in Brighton right near 12 corners and it’s listed at $500,000. It’s a very, very fair price for this house. I am going to guess it’s probably going to have 5 to 10 or more offers, and likely it will sell for significantly higher than that,” Brown said.

As News 8 reported in February, Rochester is listed as the number one location in the country with the fewest homes currently on the market.

Cloudy skies overcast in Rochester as temperatures rise to low 40s by the afternoon. The mild nature of Thursday will carry over to tomorrow, for at least portion of it. Snow? That comes this weekend.