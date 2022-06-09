ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

A suspect is in custody after one round of gunfire hit the Hill Cumorah Center in the Village of Manchester Wednesday evening.

Several troopers responded to reports of shots fired near the Hill Cumorah Visitor’s Center around 5:45 p.m. — with one round confirmed to have struck the building.

According to New York State Police, a suspect was discovered near the area firing a weapon and was taken to custody. Officials believe there doesn’t seem to be any ill-intent.

Police say there were no injuries reported. Deputies also added that approximately 75 people were inside the center during the incident, but were evacuated.

“We have our resources that come in division aviation came, we lock down perimeter, make sure the neighborhood is safe,” said New York State Police Major Brian Ratajczak. “There was a subject in the nearby area firing a weapon with no ill intent we believe right now he is in custody doesn’t appear to be intentional firing upon the vicinity.”

The suspect could face charges of reckless endangerment, but nothing has been decided yet. Authorities say the investigation is still in its early stages. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The man who was convicted last month of trying to kill a Rochester police officer in 2019 was sentenced to 40-years-to-life in prison Wednesday.

Keith Williams was found guilty in May of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault upon a police officer, and assault in the first degree.

Williams was found guilty of stabbing Rochester police officer Denny Wright in the face and lower body two and a half years ago. As a result of the attack, Wright lost his eyesight.

Judge Alex Renzi handed down the max sentence for Williams on Wednesday.

A large crowd of law enforcement was in the courtroom to support officer Wright for the sentencing. Before the sentence was handed down, Wright’s wife offered a victim impact statement to the courtroom, as did Wright’s daughter — who gave an emotional hug to her father before he too addressed the courtroom.

“I am very proud that none of his [Williams] family members were injured and none of the other officers who responded were injured,” Wright said.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley also addressed the courtroom, speaking about Williams’ extensive criminal record prior to the attack on Wright.

Williams’ defense attorney also spoke and called for the court to consider a sentence in the 25-year range — which would have been offered as part of the plea deal that Williams denied. He described Williams’ actions as a failure on behalf of the health care system.

Before the sentencing was announced, Judge Renzi asked Williams if he’d like to address the courtroom, and he did so but spoke so softly that most of his words were inaudible to those in attendance.

The judge then addressed officer Wright and said, “I know you can hear me and I believe you can feel the love for you in this room.”

Williams was deemed competent to stand trial in 2020 in connection to the charges he’s faced in connection to the October 4, 2019 incident on Peck Street.

During the trial, Williams testified in his own defense. He said he was hearing voices in his head on the day officer Wright responded to his house. Williams said the voices in his head were telling him to get killed.

Williams added that he was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder and doesn’t remember his encounter with officer Wright. He said he smoked marijuana earlier that day before the altercation.

On that same day, D.A. Doorley called a rebuttal witness; a Monroe County Jail deputy who testified that he heard Williams say he was going to pretend he was crazy and that he “stabbed a bitch ass police officer.”

This was not Williams’ first run-in with local law enforcement as he was in and out of courtrooms many times throughout 2019.

Officer Wright underwent surgery on the day of the attack and spent the next three weeks receiving treatment at local medical facilities.

A 22-year-old city resident was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by multiple vehicles as he was trying to cross Goodman Street early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Goodman Street around 2:30 a.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Authorities say they located a male resident lying on the street and discovered that he may have been hit by more than one passing vehicle. Investigators believe its possible that striking vehicle(s) may have not realized they struck the man due to dark and rainy weather conditions.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for critical but non-life-threatening injuries. The area has since been cleared and is now open to vehicular traffic.

Three men face charges after stealing a car at gunpoint and leading police to an extended pursuit near Polaris Street in Rochester Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 100 block of Polaris Street around 5 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. Investigators concluded that multiple suspects fled the area in the stolen vehicle. About one hour later, the vehicle was spotted on Chili Avenue in Rochester.

Officials say the suspects fled from officers and led them on a police pursuit throughout the city for several minutes. They eventually crashed into a parked vehicle on Hertel Street and began running on foot. Following multiple foot chases, three males were taken into custody.

The identities of the suspects have yet to be announced.

Police are expected to release additional details on this arrest Thursday.

Heavy rain is moving through the region this morning and will taper off this afternoon. Some are getting more than an inch of rain. Temperatures are stuck in the 60s.

Slow clearing overnight with temperatures falling into the 50s.