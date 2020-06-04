Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, June 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed under phase two of New York state’s reopening guidelines.

The Rochester and Finger Lakes region advanced to phase two last Friday.

The governor’s office says outdoor dining will be allowed for phase two regions beginning Thursday, June 4.

Prosecutors charged a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder on Wednesday, and for the first time leveled charges against three other officers at the scene, according to criminal complaints.

The updated criminal complaint against Derek Chauvin says the officer’s actions were a “substantial causal factor” in Floyd’s death. The complaints against the other officers allege they aided and abetted in Chauvin’s actions.

Two individuals have been arrested and charged after damaging police vehicles during Saturday’s protest.

Police say protesters began to set city owned vehicles on fire and destroy city owned property. They say they used help from the public as well as their own investigation to identify the individuals.

MORE | Names, charges, ages released for 15 people arrested after violent protest in Rochester Saturday

Hundreds of demonstrators protestined at a Black Lives Matter Rally in Canandaigua Wednesday.This event coincided with similar protests against police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

MORE | Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

It was a peaceful demonstration so far with protesters chanting “Black Lives Matter,” and “we are one.” The crowd was diverse with many races and age groups represented and the theme was accountability and justice for all.

The Churchville Fire Department is investigating a restaurant fire from Wednesday night.

Calls were make to Stone’s Countryside Tavern around 11:30 p.m. and upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building. They were able to extinguish the fire through the kitchen.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Wednesday he vetoed a measure that would have added new supervisor jobs to the county’s Board of Elections.

“This will raise taxes in Monroe county by a half a million dollars,” Bello said. “This is simply unacceptable and I’m here today to announce that I have vetoed this proposal.”

The legislature passed the measure late last month, even though there was some division on the matter.

Clearing skies overnight as temperatures hover right around 60°. Muggy air will continue to build over the next few days.

Skies clear out Thursday morning and there will be some patchy fog to start as there is ample moisture with high dew points. Sunny skies will emerge under surface high pressure as a large ridge aloft moves into the Great Lakes. This solidifies a mostly dry day with temperatures cruising into the 80s. Expect the typical afternoon lake breeze with an isolated shower, but for the most part it should be a gorgeous day. We will do the same Friday with the exception of temperatures climbing just a few degrees more with a chance at some areas hitting 90° before the day is over. It will be humid as well with dew points in the Finger Lakes climbing to near 70°.

A trough in the jet stream to our north will advance southward toward Western New York Friday night and Saturday that could fire off a few showers or storms. While these will be scattered at best, it will bring widespread cooler air that will define the weekend. Saturday will feature more clouds than sun with an isolated shower not only in the morning but in the afternoon as well. Highs only get to about 70°. The entire system moves out Sunday and clear skies take over, but the cold remains. Temperatures spend most of the day in the 50s and finish in the lower to middle 60s.

The large bubble of dry air Sunday will linger into the first part of the week with both Monday and Tuesday featuring sunny skies and warming temperatures. Both days should have highs in the lower 70s. The next chance for widespread rain will be Wednesday as the remnants of Cristobal move into the United States.