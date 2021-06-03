Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, June 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Two Rochester men have been hospitalized following a shooting and a car crash in the Hudson Avenue neighborhood late on Wednesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Berlin and Bradford Streets around 10:30 p.m. to investigation a Shotspotter activation — a gunshot detection system. As officers were responding, several 911 calls reporting people shot were received as well as a reported motor vehicle accident on Herald Street.

A Rochester man has been hospitalized after a shooting on the eastside of the City of Rochester early Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Hazelwood Terrace and Denver Street around 12:30 a.m. for a Shotspotter activation, a gunshot detection system.

As officers were responding, multiple 911 calls were received for shots heard in the area and that a victim was on the way to an area hospital by private vehicle.

Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as President Joe Biden announced a “month of action” Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday.

Biden promoted an early summer sprint of incentives and a slew of new steps to ease barriers and make getting shots more appealing to those who haven’t received them — essential to his plans to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by Independence Day and return the nation to a sense of normalcy this summer.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the first 10 winners of the state’s SUNY/CUNY scholarship incentive Wednesday during a coronavirus briefing at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Last week, the governor announced a new vaccine incentive for New Yorkers aged 12 to 17-years old. Those in that age group who are vaccinated, or will be getting vaccinated through July, can enter a pool to win a full four-year scholarship to any SUNY or CUNY school.

Officials from the Irondequoit Police Department announced Wednesday that human remains discovered by a civilian Monday at Durand Lake have been identified as Lisa Shuler.

Shuler was the victim in a suspicious death investigation last week on Culver Road. Last week 37-year-old Shuler was found dead and in a “state of dismemberment” outside a home on Culver Road.

Police say Seth Larson continues to be a person of interest.

A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night after three officers were shot responding to a call, police said.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team were on the scene after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m.

The three officers have been transported to a hospital in stable condition, Wilmington police said in a statement.

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will kick off its summer performance series at the Perinton Center Stage Amphitheatre on Turk Hill Road on Thursday.

The first live concert for the orchestra since last March will start at 7:30 p.m. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The International Plaza Market on North Clinton Avenue in Rochester returns on Thursday.

The reopening event will feature new venues, activities for families, and live music. Regular market days at the International Plaza take place through November on most Thursdays, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

It’s official, Prime Day 2021 is slated for June 21 and 22.

Now that Amazon has announced the official dates for its biggest shopping event of the year, shoppers are already scrambling to prepare. It makes sense; if it’s anything like last year’s Prime Day there’s nearly $1.4 billion in savings up for grabs, according to Amazon.

This year, however, Prime Day is looking a lot different.

If only for a brief moment, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams could put aside concerns over captain Jack Eichel’s future, an ongoing coaching search and memories of a frustrating season, to celebrate an actual victory.

That it came at the expense of former Carolina Hurricanes teammate and fellow GM, Ron Francis of the NHL expansion Seattle Kraken, made Adams feel even better.

Off and on rain showers continue this morning with some dry time working in. Overcast skies should keep afternoon highs only in the lower 70s. If we get enough afternoon sunshine to develop especially across the Finger Lakes region, there’s a nonzero chance we get a few of those stronger storms to get going.

With the convective nature of this rain, there will be some ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ where some getting up to an inch or so of rain while others may get completely missed. Any rain should be beneficial to help boost the water table. Timing of the heaviest rain will be from midnight to noon Thursday.

The storm system pushes into the Northeast Thursday night and Friday. Clouds remain, but rain chances quickly diminish heading into Friday. There will still be a bit of leftover instability Friday that could make for an isolated shower or storm along a lake breeze boundary in the afternoon, but most will remain dry as highs get into the upper 70s.

This is when temperatures rocket up to near record territory. If you have been following national weather trends, you know the West Coast has been dealing with oppressive heat for many days. That heat will have successfully leaked into the Great Lakes by Saturday, and push into the Northeast by Sunday. Both days will run well into the 80s with Sunday having a chance at hitting 90 degrees. That would be our first 90 degree day of 2021, coming early. Average is June 18th.Turning up the heat later this weekend: Who’s ready to see the 90s?

Besides the isolated, diurnally driven rain shower, most of the weekend will be dry. The associated strong southerly wind should help squash a lake breeze and allow for some heat to reach the Lake Ontario shoreline. We are forecasting highs at 90 degrees for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Dew points will start to climb as well, so that should bump up the heat index and make it feel even warmer.