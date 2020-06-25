Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, June 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Local health officials announced that limited visitation to area hospitals will begin Thursday.

Chief Medical Officer of Strong Memorial and Highland Hospital Dr. Michael Apostolakos and Chief Medical Officer of Rochester Regional Health Dr. Robert Mayo said that rules vary by each hospital because of the different sizes of the hospitals and difference in staffing.

They both encouraged all to check the website of each hospital before visiting as the rules and requirements are specific to each location.

After a four-day break of briefings, following 111 consecutive daily updates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed New Yorkers from New York City Wednesday morning.

The governor announced a new tri-state initiative with New Jersey and Connecticut that would implement a travel advisory. People traveling into these states, coming from states with high coronavirus infection rates, will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, or risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.

This travel initiative goes into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday, the governor said.

Parents are still waiting for a decision on how their kids will attend school in the fall and some, say they want a bigger role in that discussion.

Webster parent Christina Higley started a Facebook group called Roc for Educational Freedom for parents to discuss their concerns. She said she just wants some kind of answer as to whether or not schools will be reopening this fall. She said there’s a lot of other issues and opinions surrounding how reopening happens but right now parents just wants some notice to start planning for September.

The public was invited to a forum on ending gun deaths Wednesday night. It was hosted by the Mayor Lovely Warren’s office and moderated by City Councilman Willie Lightfoot.

The stories shared by participants during the “Roc Against Gun Violence” discussion illustrated the challenges out on the streets.

A Rochester man has been charged with menacing after police had to closed down the portion of a road on Wednesday night.

Rochester Police officers responded to Hoff Street for the report of a man threatening with a gun. As a precaution, the area was locked down and the house was secured.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Wednesday that the Seneca Park Zoo will soon be reopening.

Bello announced that the zoo would reopen to members on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, before being reopened to the general public on Sunday, June 28, , in accordance with guidelines provided by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A nice comfortable start is to be expected with many places in the 50s this Thursday morning. Expect a nice sunrise at 5:33am and mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to a seasonal upper 70s. There will be a frontal boundary that moves across the region this afternoon. It will not amount to much, but based on the afternoon time frame it may tap into some extra energy and a thunderstorm will be possible across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. It’s not out of the question that a few of these showers move into Monroe County, but it will be unlikely and most of the rain activity should stay well south.

High pressure slides in Friday and keeps things dry through the day. Expect a bit more warming with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. A large storm system will be lurking to our west that approaches Friday night and Saturday that will bring rain showers for the first half of the weekend. Expect a frontal boundary to set up right across Western New York that brings periods of rain and a chance for thunderstorms not only Saturday morning but even into the afternoon as well. We can’t quite get into specifics now, but any plans outside Saturday should have a backup for rain.

The storm system will slowly exit the region Saturday night and Sunday and that will allow for the second half of the weekend to be dry with increasing sun. Expect that sun to continue to shine Monday with temperatures around 80° in the afternoon. The large storm system will stall over the Northeast and plague much of Maine, Massachusetts, and the surrounding region with clouds and rain showers. We look to be on the very edge of this system. That means that for a good portion of next week there will be mostly dry conditions with a chance for a shower or storm. It will be a consistent day-to-day forecast with temperatures not varying much besides a slow upward trend toward July 4 weekend.