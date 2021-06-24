Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, June 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

The sea-view side of a beachfront condo tower collapsed in the Miami-area town of Surfside early Thursday, drawing a massing response from emergency services.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue was conducting search and rescue operations, and said in a tweet that more than 80 units were “on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments.” Authorities had no word yet on casualties or details of how many people lived in the building.

Police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person in the area of Jay Street and Orchard Street in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the scene around 9 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center.

A short time after his arrival, the man in his 20s died from his injuries. The man in his 30s sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in the area of Goodman Street and Ferndale Crescent late on Wednesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:39 p.m. for the report of gunshots. Shortly after, two people arrived at Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle.

A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a stabbing early Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Child and Lasalle Streets around 1:50 a.m. for the report of a male stabbed. Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man who was stabbed at least once in the upper body.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A teenager was rescued from his home and taken to the hospital via Mercy Flight after a fire broke out late on Wednesday.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Palmyra Street in the Village of Shortsville for the report of a structure fire around 11:43 p.m.

Upon arrival, they saw flames coming from the home’s roof and backside. The homeowner and four children escaped, but officials quickly learned a 15-year-old boy was still inside the home.

A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday after being hit by an SUV in Gates.

Police were called to Elvira Street around 4:00 p.m. for the report of a bicyclist hit by a car. Investigators say the boy was thrown from the bike when he was struck. The bike became lodged underneath the vehicle.

Dawn Nguyen, the woman who bought the gun used in the Christmas Eve ambush that killed two local firefighters, is now free after being released from a halfway house in Pittsburgh on June 4.

Nguyen, 32, had been sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Last last year, she was moved out of Alderson minimum security federal prison camp and transported to a residential reentry management (RRM) field office.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference Wednesday morning to update New Yorker’s on the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts. The governor announced New York’s COVID-19 state of emergency expires Thursday.

“The emergency is over, the state of emergency that I declared expires tomorrow,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It will not be renewed.”

MORE | Alcohol to-go, delivery services end in New York as COVID-19 state of emergency expires

President Joe Biden announced new efforts Wednesday to stem a rising national tide of violent crime, declaring the federal government is “taking on the bad actors doing bad things to our communities.” But questions persist about how effective the efforts can be in what could be a turbulent summer.

Crime rates have risen after plummeting during the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, creating economic hardship and anxiety. Biden’s plan focuses on providing money to cities that need more police, offering community support and most of all cracking down on gun violence and those supplying illegal firearms.

Federal officials said Wednesday they plan to strengthen cautions about a rare side effect of some COVID-19 vaccines — chest pain and heart inflammation, mostly among teenagers and young adults.

But in an unusual joint statement, top U.S. government health officials, medical organizations, laboratory and hospital associations and others stressed the overriding benefit of the vaccines.

“The facts are clear: this is an extremely rare side effect, and only an exceedingly small number of people will experience it after vaccination. Importantly, for the young people who do, most cases are mild, and individuals recover often on their own or with minimal treatment,” the statement said.

When it was new, the window sticker price on a typical 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR double cab pickup was just under $29,000. Two years later, dealers are paying almost $1,000 more than that to buy the same vehicle, even though it’s used.

Then they’re selling it to consumers for more than $33,000.

Welcome to the wacky world of U.S. car and truck sales, where the pandemic and a global shortage of computer chips have pushed prices to record levels.

How do astronauts do laundry in space? They don’t.

They wear their underwear, gym clothes and everything else until they can’t take the filth and stink anymore, then they junk them.

NASA wants to change that — if not at the International Space Station, then the moon and Mars — and stop throwing away tons of dirty clothes every year, stuffing them in the trash to burn up in the atmosphere aboard discarded cargo ships.

The Rochester Red Wings is holding The Office Night on Thursday, June 24 at Frontier Field.

The Wings made an announcement on twitter with a video of General Manager Dan Mason doing The Scarn, a dance from the show. The Office Night will include a pre-game happy hour ($2 Bud and Bud Lights) at Poor Richards Pub with a performance by Scrantonicity II, themed-food specials, flonkerton, and more.

It is another cool morning with numbers starting in the 50s. Winds will turn more southerly during the day Thursday that will allow this surge of warmth and humidity back into the region. Changes return once we get into Friday with a complicated forecast that depends on where a nearby frontal boundary will set up. This will dictate both rain chances and how warm we get both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will near 90° by Friday, and the heat index creeps up as well. This may be what we need to drive a diurnal shower or storm, but chances are relatively low for now. Things get a little more complicated from here…

An upper level jet will start to amplify along a front that drops across the middle part of the United States. This boundary will remain near stationary Friday night into Saturday and stretch into the Great Lakes. It remains just to our north on Saturday, but there are indications that a few weak areas of low pressure will slide along the boundary and bring rain chances Friday overnight and heading into the weekend. For now, we will need to wait until we can make a more confident call on when and where rain showers will appear for Saturday and Sunday. There are scenarios where the boundary stays to the north and both days remain dry and hot.

Another scenario could mean a sagging boundary and we deal with rain showers both days. For now, we will say better chances for a few showers and storms Saturday with heat and humidity through the weekend.

This boundary and associated upper trough will slowly move east by Monday and we can fully expect a busy week in weather. Showers and thunderstorms will likely be expected with plenty of heat and humidity to finish the month.