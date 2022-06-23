ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

President Biden called on congress Wednesday to suspend the federal gas tax. However, it’s still not clear just how much of the savings will reach consumers.

Drivers nationwide and here in Rochester are feeling helpless over high gas prices. Mayra Pimenter lives in the Rochester area and says these high prices have been going on for far too long.

“The gas prices are too high, it’s too high, it’s terrible,” Pimenter said.

The president is asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of September.

“By suspending the 18-cent federal gas tax for the next 90 days, we can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief,” President Biden said.

That 18 cents per gallon tax is used to fund repairs for major highways, however, the administration said other money could be used in the interim.

John Dozier lives in Irondequoit and said he’s grateful for whatever relief that comes.

“Any help we can get, I’ll take it at this point,” Dozier said.

However, Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy said while the tax holiday could offer some relief, it may ultimately end up making things worse.

“Cutting prices risks Americans increasing consumption, which could eventually cause prices to go up down the road,” De Haan said.

Regina Michener lives in Penfield and said while recent gas prices are frustrating and it’s not looking like things are going to get better even with the President’s proposed plan, she’ll appreciate any effort taken.

“I believe that the government is trying to help. I don’t think there is a lot they can do from what I understand, the gas companies are making record profits so obviously their not too concerned about the public,” Michener said.

Monroe County’s Gas Tax cap went into effect earlier this month, taxing gas as if it costs $2 a gallon. However, with prices reaching nearly $5 a gallon right now, folks say even that hasn’t felt like much.

President Biden’s plan is just a proposal at this point and it is expected to face opposition in Congress on both sides of the aisle.

Henrietta officials downvoted a permit application for a Planned Parenthood on Jefferson Road during a town board meeting Wednesday.

The special-use permit was denied in a vote, 3-2. Many people attended the meeting to speak to the town board about the controversial issue.

This meeting comes after a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has established abortions as a constitutional right for over 50 years.

New York State expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions last week.

“Just morally, I’m against it and I think citizens of the community have a right to say ‘No, we don’t believe in that in this community’ and not support businesses we don’t like,” said Julie Rohn.

Last July, there was a proposal for a Planned Parenthood to be built on South Clinton Avenue in Brighton, which also drew controversy — officials from the Brighton Town Planning Board voted to allow construction to move forward.

A man was hospitalized after being shot inside a corner store located on North Clinton Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say officers were led to North Clinton Avenue and Burbank Street around 2 p.m. for the report of a male who had been shot. Once at the location, they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 27-year-old male was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to investigators, the incident appeared to have happened inside a corner store near the location. This investigation is ongoing.

A 28-year-old city resident was found dead Wednesday on Pinnacle Road near Monroe Avenue.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department were dispatched to the area around 1:20 p.m. for the report of a male who was found deceased inside the location.

Upon arrival, authorities on scene said they located a deceased 28-year-old male and are currently unclear about what led to his passing.

Officers said the body appears suspicious in nature, but did not release any further information at this time. Officials ask anyone with additional details to call 911.

The Rochester Police Department launched a unique way to get cold cases back in the spotlight in the community.

They’re called cold case cards: it’s a set of playing cards with details about unsolved murders in the City of Rochester, some of which date back to the 1970s.

There are 52 cards in a deck so there are 52 cases highlighted in this first installment. Captain Umbrino tells me there are well over 500 cold cases and choosing just 52 for the first edition is an “impossible task.”

“Every victim is important. What we tried to do in the first edition is highlight some of the higher profile cases in the community that, quite frankly, people have forgotten about. Families haven’t forgotten, but the people forgot about,” Captian Umbrino says.

These decks of cards are being given out in various community meetings, agencies, events, and even the Monroe County Jail.

“A card could trigger something in their mind — oh yeah, this is a poker chip I was holding onto. So it just gets people talking,” said Captain Umbrino.

This has been done in other parts of the country before but the idea for RPD to do this actually first came from the parent of one of the victims of a cold case: Mr. Vasconcellos. His son, Paul, was killed on Post Ave. in 2010.

“One of the things he brought up is cold case cards and we’re like, you know what, we’ve thought about it, great idea. And he was really the catalyst in pushing us forward to get this done,” said Captain Umbrino.

Each card features a picture of the victim, the date and location of the crime, and a synopsis of what happened. The decks are also available for anyone to pick up for free at headquarters.

“The objective of the cards is twofold: number one, get the word out. We have some horrible cases here that haven’t been solved over the years. They’re cold for a reason. We’ve run down all the leads, we have no more information, we need more information to come in in order for us to move forward with the case,” explained Captain Umbrino.

“The second motivation behind the cards is some type of solace for grieving families, saying ‘hey look — the Rochester Police Department has not forgotten about your case. We’re doing everything we can. Even though the case is cold, we haven’t forgotten about it,’” he added.

Heading out the door this morning temperatures are a lot more manageable in the low and mid-60s across Western New York. As the cherry on top, we’re also getting a break from the humidity too.