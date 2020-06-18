Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, June 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Diane Hummel was visiting her mother’s grave at Holy Sepulchre to put down some solar lamps. She sat on the ground to reflect and pray. That’s when a quiet evening turned upside down.

“I heard like a bang. You know, like a loud thud,” she says.

That’s when Hummel knew her Sunday night visit with her mother was about to go downhill. A man was at her locked car parked a few feet away.

The man accused of attacking a Wyoming County Sheriff Greg Rudolph back in 2018 has pleaded guilty.

Lynn Hall pleaded guilty to attempted murder and faces between 20 and 25 years in prison. He was originally found not competent to stand trial. However, according to the Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office, Hall was treated and approved for trial — which was postponed due to the pandemic.

A local group is applauding the removal of school resource officers in the Rochester City School District.

“We should never be in a situation where police in schools are the final authority for the well being of a student. Because, criminalizing our students is not serving in the best interest of our students. It is feeding them into the school to prison pipeline,” Community Organizer for Citizen Action of New York Stevie Vargas said.

Rochester’s Baden Park, in the words of Gloria Johnson Hovey, will soon be “the future site of Rochester’s historic Civil Rights Park,” the first of its kind in the northeast.

Johnson-Hovey is organizing the ROC-Juneteenth 5K run and walk, which is virtual this year due to the pandemic. Funds raised go toward building the site, and for those organizing it, it’s especially important now, since the site is still in the fundraising and design stage.

“It’s the community involvement,” said Johnson-Hovey. “We are building this, we are part of it.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his daily briefing from the New York State Capitol Wednesday, on what was one of his last few daily briefings.

The reason why the governor was in good spirits is because of the state’s progress against the pandemic. Throughout the entire state Tuesday, there were just 17 COVID-19 deaths reported, the lowest since the crisis began in New York in March. Furthermore, infection rate is at an all-time low statewide.

“We did about 60,000 tests yesterday, no state is doing that,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Number of those who tested positive? Less than 1%. That’s the lowest percentage of positives since we started. Think about what the people of the state accomplished; I would have said it wasn’t possible.”

Early voting is in full swing in Monroe County and COVID-19 precautions are in place. The Marketplace Mall in Henrietta is one of 12 early voting sites scattered around the county. Lisa Nicolay is the Monroe County Republican elections commissioner. She said early voting has been going smoothly so far.

“Everybody’s trained, it’s working out very well. I think voters should feel very safe to come in, we encourage them to wear a mask, if they don’t have one when they get here we have more to offer them,” said Nicolay.

We continue to savor and relish some of the finest weather imaginable for the middle of June. Low humidity, spectacular visibility, an abundance of sun, and a soft lake breeze in the afternoon are the ingredients most everyone in Western New York and the Finger Lakes longs for most of the year. But all of this fine weather comes at a price. The price we pay comes in the form of a lack of rainfall.

Today brings little change to the week’s dry and sunny theme. It will be warmer than it has been with highs into the middle and upper 80s. The stalled out area of Low pressure along the coast over the last few days will start to open up a bit and drift inland over the Mid-Atlantic. This will result in a bit more in the way of low level moisture moving north which could trigger an isolated and extremely spotty shower well south of Rochester into parts of the Southern Tier, but it will absolutely be more the exception rather than the rule. A slightly better chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm exists later Friday with that system sending just a little more moisture northward, but, again, it’s not anything you’ll be able to count on in terms of reliable rain.

While far from widespread, isolated showers will at least be possible into the weekend offering at least some hope for dry lawns. The setup into early next week looks more promising for rain, but even the activity will be widely scattered vs. widespread. It’s a step in the right direction if nothing else.