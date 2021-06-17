Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, June 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

A Rochester woman is dead and three others have been hospitalized after a crash with an ambulance in the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Central Park and North Goodman Street around 1:27 a.m. for the report of a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle.

In the vehicle, police said a 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Rochester man was arrested after a four-car crash that sent five people to the hospital, including a 2-year-old child.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers on routine patrol came across the crash at the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street around 11:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden spent his first trip overseas highlighting a sharp break from his disruptive predecessor, selling that the United States was once more a reliable ally with a steady hand at the wheel. European allies welcomed the pitch — and even a longtime foe acknowledged it.

But while Biden returned Wednesday night to Washington after a week across the Atlantic that was a mix of messaging and deliverables, questions remained as to whether those allies would trust that Biden truly represents a long-lasting reset or whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would curb his nation’s misbehaviors.

A Rochester woman was charged with murder Wednesday following the death of her 3-month-old baby.

Investigators say Mabel Enid Rosado-Delgado, 38, brought baby Karen Victoria Castro-Rosado to Rochester General Hospital Sunday morning. The baby, who police say “suffered from severe trauma and appeared to be deceased,” was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

A house is badly damaged after a fire broke out late on Wednesday in Greece.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Stone Road around 10 p.m. Heavy flames were coming from both floors of the home.

Witnesses say everyone in the house got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the southwest side of Rochester Wednesday, afternoon near Jefferson Avenue and Bartlett Street.

Rochester police officials say officers responded to the the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bartlett Street around 12:45 p.m. after multiple gunshots were heard.

Once on scene, officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene

Rochester City Council approved the city’s nearly $561 million budget proposal Tuesday evening, leaving many wondering how the new budget will impact public safety. At the center of the controversy: a reduction to the police department and full funding for the police accountability board.

The City of Rochester’s 2021-22 budget passed by a 5-4 vote, with lots of conversations surrounding police and accountability.

“I think some of the council members wanted to see the budget take a deeper cut into staffing of the RPD, I think they wanted to see more investments in some other servies that we provide to the community but our essential services remain stable,” said Willie Lightfoot, city council vice president.

The annual Fairport Angels Blood Drive will be held on Thursday, June 17.

The drive will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. at St. John of Rochester, 8 Wickford Way in Fairport. The blood drive is a way of remembering the five young women who died in a car crash in Ontario in 2007.

Passengers on Southwest Airlines had to deal with canceled flights and delays for a third day on Wednesday, as the airline tried to recover from technology problems that started earlier this week.

By late afternoon Central time, Southwest had canceled nearly 400 flights and more than 1,000 were delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. Combined, the disruptions affected 40% of the airline’s schedule.

Thursday features the same sunshine but with the benefit of warmer afternoon air. Highs Thursday climb into the middle 70s.

Friday will be a day of transition as warmer air surges northward. We’ll start Friday dry with partial sunshine before clouds thicken into the afternoon. Scattered showers will arrive late day with highs topping out in the 80s. As southerly winds continue to transport warm and moist air into Friday night, showers will give way to thunderstorms, lingering into early Saturday. With ample instability and wind shear in place, a few of these storms could be strong to severe.

Father’s Day Sunday looks great with sunshine and temperatures back in the 70s. Yet another frontal boundary will approach late Monday, offering another round of showers and storms to the area. Monday will be a hot one ahead of that front with temperatures well into the 80s. It’s unclear if that cold front will make a clean passage or get caught up allowing another surge of rain to redevelop into Tuesday. Regardless, drier and cooler air will be found behind that front. It just might take it’s time working through.