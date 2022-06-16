ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

A 13-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pellet gun that was accidentally discharged overnight Thursday.

According to authorities, officers were led to the 200 block of Fulton Avenue for the report of a male shot. At the scene, they found two juveniles playing with a BB gun when it was discharged.

Officials say the pellets from the BB gun struck one of the children in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for what are considered to be life-threatening injuries.

Police are expected to release further information later Thursday morning.

A 16-year-old male suffered gunshot injuries after an overnight shooting on Dewey Avenue Thursday.

Police say officers responded to the 1500 block of Dewey Avenue around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a male shot. Once at the scene, they located a victim who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

The teenager was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorites, there are no suspects in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

A car that appears to be involved in a police chase crashed after flipping repeatedly in the area of North Goodman Street as seen in a video sent to News 8 Tuesday.

Officers from the Rochester Police Department say police attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of North Goodman Street and Central Park Avenue, but the vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit was initiated.

After the vehicle crashed, officers approach the car with guns drawn and a canine unit, the video shows. Two adult city residents then climbed out of the shattered windshield.

Officials say both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody and were both transported to nearby hospitals for minor injuries. According to authorities, charges are still pending.

A nearby resident, Chucky Naz, captured the footage on his front door home security camera.

“It looked like a movie, like a scene from a movie,” said Sean Irizarry who was just getting home from work at the time. This happened right in front of his home.

“And I heard some screeching, so I could hear the car accident, and I ran to the front of the driveway, and that when I (saw) the car flip over right in front of the driveway,” he said.

Temperatures are starting off near record high low temperatures and will climb to near 90° around noon. That is when the storms develop.

A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to a body found behind a Geneva hospital.

According to officials from the Geneva Police Department, 24-year-old Lacritia Verstraete of Waterloo was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a corpse.

Authorities say Verstraete was found in Canandaigua. Police announced they attempted to locate Verstraete last week after Kiara Scott of Geneva was arrested for the same charges.

Officials say Keith Morlang, 44, of Waterloo, New York, had a medical emergency in the Town of Waterloo early in the morning of June 5. According to authorities, Scott and others told Morlang’s family they would take him to the hospital for treatment.

Instead, they took him to a parking lot, where they removed him from the vehicle and left him, concealing the body so Morlang would not be found, police said.

Verstraete was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment, police said Wednesday.

According to police, Scott was Morlang’s ex-girlfriend and Verstreate is friends with Scott.

Geneva Police Lt. Matthew Colton told News 8 last week that the women tried to conceal Morlang’s body behind an abandoned shuttle bus behind the hospital.

“That bus has not been in use for quite some time, it’s parked pretty far off the road, about 100 yards,” he said. “They had tried to conceal the body in between the bus and the tree lines.”

Lt. Colton said it’s a situation where Morlang could still be alive – had he got the help he needed.

Police won’t specify what Morlang’s medical emergency was at this point. They said there is an autopsy, but too early in the investigation to release a cause of death.

The family of Keith Morlang set up a GoFundMe page that can be found here.