Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, June 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Former Rochester radio hosts of “Kimberly and Beck” have released an apology video addressing the racist comments they made on air last week.

Last Tuesday, host Kimberly Ray was talking about the beating of a woman on Monroe Avenue during the violent riots in Rochester and asked if the black men involved were — in her words — acting “N-word-ly.”

Wednesday’s heat was a factor for firefighters battling a house fire in Brighton in the evening.

Just after 9 p.m. on Rockhill Road in Brighton, a house fire broke out. The wind blew heavy smoke through the neighborhood and firefighters repsponded to the report of a housefire with people trapped.

Upon arrival, the entire family had made it outside of the house.

Police say one man is dead after he suffered a medical event while driving and struck a tree on Sweet Fern Road Wednesday evening.

They say the driver is an adult male, and no one else was involved in the accident.

He was taken to RGH where we was later pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine an exact cause of death at a later time.

At a public Rochester City Council hearing Wednesday, councilors heard comments from constituents as the time to approve 2020-2021 city budget approaches.

Police reform gained significant attention among those who commented, following calls from protesters over the weekend to cut police funding and instead administer the funds to mental health initiatives and community-based services.

“They have done this in Minneapolis, and we must do it here,” wrote one taxpayer, “we need to defund the police and reallocate that money to support services.”

Nursing homes are asking New York regulators to ease up on a twice-weekly coronavirus testing mandate for their employees.

Organizations that represent nursing homes sent a letter to state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker Tuesday, saying the state requirement creates financial and practical burdens that make it harder to provide quality care to residents.

Thursday is the last day the county is offering drive-through pickup for the masks at the Monroe County Fleet Center, 145 Paul Road, Bldg. 11, Rochester, NY 14624, from 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Recipients must present a valid food service permit when picking up the masks. For more information, please email COVID19@MonroeCounty.gov or call (585) 753-5555.

The Rochester Broadway Theater League says they have some fine entertainment coming this way in 2021. “Hamilton”, “Pretty Woman”, “My Fair Lady”, and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” are all due to take the stage in 2021.

Correna Dolce with RBTL says theaters are phase four and there’s a lot still up in the air. They are making sure they are adhering to CDC and state guidelines. Dolce says the biggest concern right now is ensuring patrons will be safe, comfortable and above all, able to enjoy themselves at the theater.

94° was the official high temperature in Rochester yesterday tying the record high for the date. That heat is gone, and you can likely guess why that is, as you probably, like many, were woken up in the wee hours of the morning by thunder, lightning, wind, and rain in Rochester. That was all part of a much anticipated line of thunderstorms that blasted their way across Michigan, southern Ontario province, and then ultimately, Western New York. Some of those storms really packed a punch taking down a few trees and power lines west of Rochester into Orleans and western Monroe counties. Niagara Falls, NY saw winds gusting as high as 63 mph. Here in Rochester, our official peak gust was 48 mph yesterday: enough to take down some wires and some trees in places like Greece, Sweden, and Albion. Although the wind was unwelcome, the rain WAS welcome!

Fresh westerly breezes, lowering levels of humidity, and at least some intervals of sun await for the day today. Expect afternoon temperatures in the 70s with dew point temperatures in the comfy range of the 50s.

Even cooler weather awaits heading into the weekend. Many spots by Saturday morning will see the thermometer dip into the middle 40s away from Lake Ontario: a far cry from the stuffy air we had last night!