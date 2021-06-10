Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, June 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Multiple people are injured after a crash on Lake Avenue overnight. The Rochester Police Department responded to the scene around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say six people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Among those injured, a 19-year-old who was charged with DWI.

A Rochester man has been hospitalized after a shooting on Lake Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. for the report of shots fired. About 30 minutes later, a 20-year-old man was dropped of at Unity Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

Police described the injuries as non-life threatening.

President Joe Biden opened the first overseas trip of his term Wednesday with a declaration that “the United States is back” as he seeks to reassert the nation on the world stage and steady European allies deeply shaken by his predecessor.

Biden has set the stakes for his eight-day trip in sweeping terms, believing the West must publicly demonstrate it can compete economically with China as the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. It is an open repudiation of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who scorned alliances and withdrew from a global climate change agreement that Biden has since rejoined.

A partial solar eclipse will grace the skies over WNY Thursday morning. At its peak, nearly 80% of the sun will be blocked by the moon, turning the sun a slender crescent more in line with the moon, giving it a Pac-Man look. While there are variables out of our control (clouds, mainly), there are a few tips and tricks that can maximize your chances for a really cool experience. Here’s what you need to know…

WHAT’S AN ANNULAR ECLIPSE? Solar eclipses happen with some regularity. They’re not all the same. These come in two flavors: total and annular. A total solar eclipse is when the moon completely covers the sun, casting parts of the Earth in complete shadow. An annular eclipse is when the moon blocks all but a thin outer ring, giving rise to the “Ring of Fire” wording popular on the internet with this eclipse. During an annular eclipse, the moon is further away from the Earth, so it’s relative size in relation to the sun is small enough that it doesn’t entirely block it. Both total and annular eclipses feature “partial” phases where only a fraction of the sun is blocked. That’s where we get involved in WNY with this one.

MORE | GALLERY: Solar eclipse photos from the Rochester area

The Internal Revenue Service plans to send back money to 2.8 million Americans who filed taxes early, before legislation that waived tax on unemployment compensation paid in 2020.

The American Rescue Plan signed earlier this year excluded up to $10,200 in unemployment compensation per taxpayer paid in 2020. Filers who paid their taxes early did not deduct those funds and are now due money back. Refunds will be calculated using the maximum allowance. A typical refund amount will be far smaller than $10,200.

The hype for “In the Heights” has brought great expectation for Latinos in the United States, a group that’s been historically underrepresented and widely typecast in films. And with upcoming titles like “Cinderella” with Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” with Mexican star Salma Hayek and Steven Spielberg’s revival of “West Side Story,” this seems to be just the beginning of a string of productions that place Latinos front and center.

“In the Heights,” which opens Friday, is an adaptation of the Tony-award winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes about the hopes and struggles of residents of New York City’s Washington Heights. Directed by Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”), many hope it will mark a new beginning on the big screen for the largest minority group in the country — one that mirrors shifts that have already happened for Black and Asian actors and creators.

While there may not be any significant ridging in place, the lack of any forcing Thursday and lower moisture should mean clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Afternoon highs likely stay in the 70s with ample sun. Friday looks like more of the same with temperatures getting to around 80°. Lack of large-scale forcing will mean any showers have to form along a lake-breeze boundary, but most will remain dry.

THE WEEKEND: A weak boundary approaches the Great Lakes Saturday. It should hold off through the afternoon and we expect a dry start to the weekend. The front pushes through Sunday and will bring a better chance for a couple showers and storms. Both days should get highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Next week will start with rain and cooler air. Temperatures stay in the 60s and low 70s with showers Monday. Cooler air makes residency over the Northeast, sending overnight lows into the low 50s and afternoon highs below average, around 70°.