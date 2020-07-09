Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, July 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

New York state released a road map Wednesday for determining whether schools in the state will reopen.

Reopening guidance is scheduled to be issued on July 13th, local school districts will have until the last day in July to submit reopening plans, and the first week in August, state will decide whether schools reopen, the state said Wednesday.

All three malls in the Rochester area are set to reopen Friday.

Gov. Cuomo announced Wednesday that malls in phase four regions could reopen Friday if they had proper HVAC systems and measures in place.

Officials from Wilmorite, owners of Eastview, The Mall at Greece Ridge, and The Marketplace Mall, say they ave the required systems and filters in place and are ready to reopening Friday.

Senator Chuck Schumer was in Rochester on Wednesday, calling for a second round of small business loans. Schumer said he wants businesses who already received the loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program to have the chance to apply for another one.

Businesses can use the PPP loan for things like rent, utilities, or insurance. If the business keeps all their employees throughout the entire duration of the loan they don’t have to pay it back; it becomes a grant. The deadline has been extended for the first round, but businesses who already received a loan are out of luck.

The Monroe County Board of Elections released unofficial results for the 2020 primary elections Wednesday, one week after the absentee ballot counting began.

Parents, students and teachers at Holy Cross School in Rochester rallied in support of their former principal on Wednesday.

A letter sent to parents last week said Mary Martell would not return as principal for the upcoming school year, and a new pastor started at the beginning of the month.

We’ll maintain a limited chance of a shower or storm into the evening before radar settles down completely. It’ll be another warm and muggy night with lows dropping to 70 degrees by morning.

It’s likely Thursday will be the hottest day of this stretch. Mostly sunny skies and limited rain chances will combine to drive highs into the middle 90s. Heat index values will soar toward 100 degrees into the afternoon. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical low that will skirt up the Atlantic coastline, and it’s looking increasingly possible we may see some cloud cover spill over Friday. Should that happen, it might take the edge off what would otherwise be another day with middle 90s highs Friday.

Our heat wave breaks this weekend with higher rain chances in the forecast Saturday, lingering into Sunday. While it won’t rain all day long, downpours are likely for much of the area with highs in the 80s. Long range models are hinting at the heat returning later next week, and we’ll no doubt be keeping a close eye on that prospect.