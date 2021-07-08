Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, July 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games.

At a meeting with experts Thursday morning, government officials proposed a plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo from next Monday to Aug. 22. The Summer Olympics, already delayed a year by the pandemic, begin July 23 and close Aug. 8.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a rollover crash on South Goodman Street in Rochester on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of South Goodman and Pearl Streets for the report of a crash around 2 a.m. “While in route, we received additional calls that gun shots had been heard in the area of the accident,” officials said in a statement.

The two-decade war in Afghanistan has given U.S. spies a perch for keeping tabs on terrorist groups that might once again use the beleaguered nation to plan attacks against the U.S. homeland. But that will end soon.

The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is leaving intelligence agencies scrambling for other ways to monitor and stop terrorists. They’ll have to depend more on technology and their allies in the Afghan government — even as it faces an increasingly uncertain future once U.S. and NATO forces depart.

Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing suits against three of the country’s biggest tech companies: Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs.

Trump said he was serving as lead plaintiff in the class-action suits, claiming he has been wrongfully censored by the companies.

“We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well,” Trump said at a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals suspended Rudy Giuliani’s D.C. law license Wednesday pending the disposition of his New York suspension.

In a two-page order the court cited the action last month by a New York appeals court and said Giuliani is “suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending final disposition of this proceeding.”

The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse seemed to have thrown an already turbulent nation into chaos on Wednesday, with a muddled line of succession. Here is a look at the situation:

A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa killed at least one person in Florida on Wednesday and injured several others when a possible tornado struck a campground at a Navy base in southeast Georgia.

The National Hurricane Center said Elsa still packed 45 mph winds more than six hours after making landfall along Florida’s northern Gulf Coast. The storm’s center was near Valdosta, Georgia, by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency workers who have spent 14 days pulling apart the rubble of a collapsed condo building near Miami said Wednesday they were switching from rescue to recovery mode, signaling the effort to find survivors was all but over.

The news followed increasingly somber reports from emergency officials, who indicated they had been preparing families for the worst outcome.

Spectrum plans to hire up to 190 Customer Service Representative positions supporting Spectrum Mobile customers at its newly converted Spectrum Mobile Call Center in Rochester now through the end of 2021.

The positions are part of the call center’s transition from working with video customers to specialized support of Spectrum Mobile, the fastest-growing mobile provider in the U.S.

A drive-thru hiring event is being held on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Spectrum’s Mobile Call Center located at 71 Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester.

A stationary front is currently parked across southern Livingston and Ontario counties, separating warm moist air to the south from cool and stable air to the north. It’s a dramatic difference and one that will have implications on our severe weather threat tonight. That front’s current location will result in a favorable storm environment across the Southern Tier, but a sharp stable layer to the north. The end result will be storms weakening on approach. While weakening, it’s not impossible they still have some punch across parts of the Finger Lakes, but make no mistake, they’ll be dying as they push through.

Our Thursday setup will bear watching. That front will lift northward and likely stall somewhere near the lakeshore tomorrow. A trough to our west and abundant moisture with an assist from Elsa will set the stage for a heavy rain threat, particularly into the afternoon. There will also be an area wide small risk for severe storms, mainly damaging winds. Along that stationary front, however, we’ll need to keep an eye on any stronger storms that could try and acquire some rotation. This risk falls very much secondary to the rain situation as storms will be efficient heavy rain producers. Where storms train, localized totals of 1-2″ could prompt some flooding concern.

Lingering showers early Friday will taper and steer us toward what appears to be a nice weekend. We continue to monitor Sunday’s forecast as models remain split on whether rain will be involved. Stay tuned.