ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said an announcement will be made Thursday about a potential new police chief for Rochester.

The mayor hinted at the decision on Wednesday during a downtown development press conference. Evans is scheduled to make his selection at a press conference at 9:30 a.m.

Rochester has not had a permanent police chief since September 2020, when La’Ron Singletary was fired after the death of Daniel Prude. Singletary announced his retirement shortly after news of Prude’s death became public, but was fired by Lovely Warren before the retirement took effect.

David Smith is currently acting as interim police chief for the Rochester Police Department. He took over in October last year after former interim Chief Cynthia Herriott Sullivan resigned.

The city is currently on pace to match the record-setting violence seen in 2021 when Rochester recorded 81 homicides. On Tuesday, an altercation that later turned into a fight claimed the life of Willie Wofford, 24, who was shot and killed at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R Center.

According to the police department’s data portal, it marked the 37th homicide this year.

“This violence is not something we’re going to be able to arrest ourselves out of,” Chief Smith said during a January press conference.

As of April, the search for a new chief was still ongoing with “a core group of candidates that we’re looking at,” said Evans. Since then, Wednesday’s announcement is the latest update provided.

While the Rochester Police Department was not involved in the hiring process, the city’s Police Accountability Board and a public survey both helped in narrowing down the qualifications and recruitment needed for the new police chief.

A Rochester man faces assault charges after punching a woman in the head on a South Clinton Avenue sidewalk early Thursday morning.

Authorities say officers were called to the 800 block of South Clinton Avenue for the report of a female that had been assaulted. Once at the location, officers found a woman in her 20s that had been punched in the head by a male. She was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the incident occurred outside on a city sidewalk.

A 37-year-old city resident was quickly arrested and taken into custody for assault in the third degree. Police say the man had two active warrants from the City of Rochester.

A 37-year-old city resident was hospitalized after a shooting near Shelter Street late Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Shelter Street around 10:45 p.m. for the report of a male shot. Once at the scene, they located a resident who had been shot in the upper body.

According to officials, the 37-year-old was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities also say the shooting occurred outside with three unoccupied vehicles struck during the incident. There are currently no suspects in custody.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

A Rochester police officer was hospitalized Wednesday after colliding with a flatbed truck at the intersection of North Goodman Street and Bay Street.

Around 4:45 p.m., the officer was on patrol when he crossed the intersection where the vehicle collided with the truck, causing the truck to flip onto its passenger side.

Officials say there is no suspicion of drugs or alcohol from either driver.

Authorities say the officer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. The tow truck driver remained at the scene unhurt and cooperated with the investigation.

Rochester Police Department Captain Adam Radens said to always be more observant.

“Obey the speed limit. And with the sun, it’s shining right in your eyes when you’re driving now driving westbound this time of day,” Cpt. Radens said. “And the other people driving cars you don’t know what they’re going to be doing if they’re not paying attention if they go through a red light so even if you have green slow down and look both ways if you can.”

It’s a global problem being felt in everyone’s pocketbook here at home: inflation, with some experts saying it doesn’t show any signs of letting up.

George Conboy with Brighton Securities said big food companies, like General Mills, are predicting food prices will be up over 10% for 2022. Conboy explained some outside factors that come into that.

“One of the biggest components of inflation in food prices is energy costs,” he said.

From the fuel for the tractors in the fields — to the fertilizer — to the trucks on the road. “There’s a lot of energy input in food prices. And with energy prices way up, food prices will follow,” said Conboy.

Also, wages have risen as the nation has emerged from the pandemic. “Nearly all employers including farmers are paying more for labor,” he said.

From the dinner table to the dining table, Nick Nucchi of ‘Nucci’s Italian’ in Webster said he’s had to hike up menu prices. “I had to increase them by a good 10%. 10% to 15%,” he said

Customers haven’t complained yet, and Nucci said if inflation fixes itself, he’ll bring prices back to normal. It all depends on where they get their food, beer, and liquor from.

“…If they bring their prices down, yes,” he said.

Conboy said, currently, we have too much money chasing too few goods, nationally. The price of just about everything is up. The pandemic managed to disrupt much of our supply output as people stayed home and manufacturing shut down, according to Conboy.

“It’s a problem that will no doubt work itself out,” Conboy said. “The question is how long will it take? I can assure you, this is a problem that’s not going away in the next handful of months.”

Conboy does predict we will likely be in a recession in the second half of this year, but with a strong labor market, he does not think it will be that serious.

Sunshine dominates the day with temperatures finding the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. If you are looking for rain, keep looking. It will not happen today, or tomorrow.