Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, July 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Deputy John Morgan with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says people from across the nation are getting mysterious shipments of seeds in the mail from places like China and Uzbekistan. Livingston County is no exception. From Dansville to Mount Morris to Geneseo, people who never ordered any products from overseas, are getting strange untraceable envelopes in the mail.

Deputy Morgan is also a farmer, and this concerns him on multiple levels. “[The seeds] could be any type of invasive species, whether intentional or not that comes in, any pest,” he says.

Kodak’s announcement Tuesday that it was receiving a $765 million dollar federal loan to produce key ingredients for pharmaceuticals sent the company’s stock soaring.

Wednesday, an SEC filing that noted a stock purchase by Kodak’s CEO Jim Continenza started circulating online with some wondering whether it constituted insider trading.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Monroe County, leaving the county’s virus death toll at 283 from last official count Tuesday. Wednesday’s update marked four straight days of no reported virus deaths in the county.

To date, officials report 4,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 24 new cases since 24 hours prior.

The pandemic took a toll on workers across the nation, but now some the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows hiring is on the rise. Job search agencies in Rochester are already starting to see an influx of people looking for jobs.

Total non-farm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As schools begin to announce their reopening plans, parents and students are voicing their opinions about the fall. The plans are due on Friday and the state will need to approve them.

West Irondequoit is one of many districts choosing a hybrid plan to allow kids to be back in the classroom part of the time. While some parents are uncomfortable with the idea of sending their kids back, some said they need the social interaction again.

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

The arc of Lewis’ legacy of activism will once again be tied to Ebenezer’s former pastor Martin Luther King Jr., whose sermons Lewis discovered while scanning the radio dial as a 15-year-old boy growing up in then-segregated Alabama.

Mostly clear skies are greeting Western New York to start the morning as sunrise was at 6 am this Thursday. The frontal boundary that crossed the region and provides for storms has moved south will be the focal point for a few isolated showers and storms south of the thruway.

Most will stay dry tonight and Friday looks to be a gorgeous last day of July with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s. Expect Saturday to be a partly cloudy day as high pressure takes over. A large storm system will approach from the south and rain showers will work in overnight into Sunday. Make sure you have plans to avoid rain showers Sunday if you want to be outside. Those showers and storms could linger into Monday.