Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, July 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Hudson Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Dunn Street around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man has been injured after a crash in downtown Rochester in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of West Main Street shortly after midnight for the report of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a Buick was traveling westbound on West Broad Street and attempting to make a left turn on West Main Street.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York will mandate COVID-19 vaccination for state employees and patient-facing health care workers at state hospitals.

The governor said state employees will have the option to test regularly instead, while the health care workers will not.

The governor said he is targeting Labor Day for this mandate to go into effect, and says the decision was made because of a recent COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant.

Former Monroe County Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum, accused of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit and currently under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, issued a video statement to media Thursday.

The federal lawsuit accused Rosenbaum of rape and forcing a female assistant to performing oral sex on him in his office multiple times over several years.

In the video sent to media, Rosenbaum says he got involved with a woman outside of his marriage more than a decade ago, but said the relationship was always “totally consensual.”

A new complaint was filed against Northwood Elementary School principal Kirk Ashton and former Hilton Superintendent David Dimbleby, on behalf of an additional student and their parent.

Ashton is accused of sexually harassing over 30 students during his time as principal from 2004 through 2021.

Dimbleby was the superintendent of the district from July 1, 2005 to December 31, 2015.

Former Walworth Town Board member Karel Ambroz II, 57, was arrested on July 15 and charged with Attempted Criminal Sex Act.

Ambroz was a member of the board at the time of his arrest. He resigned from his position shortly after the arrest was made public Thursday.

Prince, “Welcome 2 America” (Legacy Recordings)

Anyone who feared that Prince’s vault was filled with nothing but Billy Joel covers, as the satirical website The Onion joked shortly after his death, need not worry.

“Welcome 2 America” is the first complete, previously unreleased record to come out since Prince died in 2016. And it’s a stunner.

The next storm system headed our way will be approaching from the upper Great Lakes through the overnight hours in the form of heavy rain, strong winds and hail. The current track of this system keeps the strongest storms south of our region with scattered showers, some heavy at times clipping parts of Western New York Thursday morning and early afternoon. With limited instability available, a few garden variety thunderstorms will be possible for some, but the severe threat overall remains low.

There will be opportunities for dry time especially during the afternoon and evening with temperatures rising close to 80 degrees at best. This will be the peak warmth we see over the next several days as unseasonably cool air settles into the region through the weekend.

This really is it for warmth through the weekend as we have a huge bubble of cold air heading our way. As the west continues to bake, we see cool Canadian air pour in from Canada keeping temperatures in the 60s for most of Friday. Skies will clear and sun emerges, but that will barely helps us get to 70°. An impressive batch of air that is so cold, it could even trigger a few lake-effect rain showers. “Cold blast” headed toward Rochester as we finish July

We see the cooler air retreat a bit into Saturday, but not before overnight lows get down into the lower 50s. This will be the coldest air we’ve felt all month, conveniently on the last day of the month. We expect mostly sunny skies through the morning with clouds slowly increasing in the afternoon. Confidence is growing that a fast moving storm system will bring rain sometime Saturday night and into Sunday. Timing still needs to be adjusted here, but we do expect rain sometime on Sunday.

Rain showers could linger into Monday and the cold air is expected to hold on for the first full week of August. That means overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with afternoon highs in the 70s. There are some signs of a warm-up for the second half of the month.