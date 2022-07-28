ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

More than 10 people were displaced from an apartment complex on Main Street in Macedon after flames spread throughout the structure overnight Thursday.

News 8 crew members on scene say first responders arrived on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. for the report of an apartment fire. Fire crews are still attending to the fire and residents at this time.

The structure appears to be the same multi-bedroom building that caught fire in December.

According to firefighters on scene, the blaze started on the second floor and was coming out of windows. At this point, the majority of the structure is deemed unlivable due to extensive damage.

Chief Chris Creamer of South Macedon Fire Department said he remembers working with the same residents in this location 8 months ago.

“I do know some of the victims in December that moved over to this complex, and their nightmare came back alive again,” Chief Creamer said.

A total of 12 people have been displaced as of Thursday morning. Red Cross members were called to the fire scene and provided assistance to those who needed it. Officials say crews attempted to save people’s goods from inside the building but most were lost in the fire.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the fire. Portions of the structure were not damaged and remain to stand and there no injuries, according to fire crew officials.

Two men were arrested and charged after stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and leading police on a chase throughout the city’s west side Thursday morning.

Authorities say officers were led to Saratoga Avenue for the report of a carjacking robbery at gunpoint. They spotted the stolen vehicle around 20 minutes later in the area of Otis Street.

Once responding officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and initiated a pursuit which officials say lasted about eight minutes and remained on the west side of the city.

While driving through Felix Street, the two men onboard the stolen car, jumped out of the vehicle while it was in motion and attempted to flee from officers. Both were eventually caught and taken into custody in the area of Dewey Avenue. Officials say the driverless car struck an unoccupied car.

One of the suspects, a male in his 20s, was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a male in his 50s, was not injured in the incident.

An investigation is still underway and both suspects await a series of pending charges.

A former Gates-Chili student faces terroristic threat charges after school officials were alerted to a threatening Facebook post made against the district Wednesday.

The Facebook post, which Gates Police Chief Robert Long said read “Im shoot up my mf hy skool today,” launched a school lockout from approximately 10 a.m. to shortly after 2 p.m.

The school was placed on lockout while police attempted to locate the suspect, and the lockout was lifted once police had taken the suspect into custody.

Jonathan Jordain, 24, was arrested on felony charges Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the incident was a single threat and that Jordain did not have access to weapons or had any previous weapons history.

“He allegedly told us that he was just quoting some rap lyrics that he’d heard,” Long said. “However, in this day and age, these threats we have to take them seriously.”

Gates Chili Central School District Superintendent Christopher Dailey commended the quick actions of his staff and faculty, who responded appropriately and swiftly to the potential threat.

“They were great, they kept everybody safe, they kept everybody organized, and ready to continue the day inside,” Dailey said. “And then were able to safely get everybody home this afternoon.”

Jordain is currently being held in Monroe County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.

Dailey encouraged parents, students, and other members of the community to always be vigilant for incidents like these.

“If you see something, say something,” he said. “So we can react as quick as possible to try and continue to keep our safe schools.”

A Monroe County grand jury in the case of the man charged in the shooting death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz indicted him Wednesday morning.

Kelvin Vickers, 21, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing that was later waived.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said a grand jury has voted to indict over the past few days, however specific charges are not being announced just yet.

“The grand jury has heard evidence over the last two days. They have voted an indictment, and now I’m just going to consult with the family and Rochester Police Department as to when this grand jury indictment shall rise. I want to be respectful to RPD and obviously Officer Mazurkiewicz’s family,” Doorley said.

Doorley also told News 8 she would be the prosecutor in this case. Vickers was recently released from the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts at the end of May after being charged and sentenced for carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license.

Investigators say Vickers approached the patrol vehicle of Officer Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng on Bauman Street before firing 17 rounds at the officers from 10 to 15 feet away.

He is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon among others.

Vickers is currently being held in Monroe County Jail with no option of bail.

