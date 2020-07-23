Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, July 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

A 22-year-old Rochester man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting on the city’s west side.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the corner of Jay Street and Orchard Street for the report of shots fired around 7 p.m.

A 24-year-old Rochester woman is recovering after she was shot on Wednesday night on Flint Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the call around 10 p.m. for the report of a female shot. Upon arrival, they found the 24-year-old suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.

The Rochester Police Department says two people have now been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 31-year-old Paris Washington.

Police responded to the report of a person shot on Bardin Street on June 19. Once they arrived they found Washington deceased in a backyard on Bardin Street with at least one gunshot wound.

The Rochester Institute of Technology addressed concerns Wednesday about its plan to reopen in-person this fall.

In a statement provided to News 8, RIT president David Munson said their plans for the fall semester are “rooted in concern for the health and safety of our students.”

The University of Rochester is expecting most of its students to return to Rochester in the fall, both on and off campus. The school held a forum for students and parents to let them know what to expect.

There will be social distancing, masking and cleaning protocols that follow state guidelines and school officials are working to figure out how many students can be in class at one time.

Lectures will be online, laps and shops will be in person. Some classes will have a hybrid schedule and each class will have the option for remote learning. No more than 50% of staff will work in person at a time.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public as they investigate a missing person case.

Authorities are searching for 70-year-old Jeffrey Meredith of Pittsboro, North Carolina, who was last seen visiting the Rochester area this week.

While your day today will be a muggy one, it will not be a washout. A cold front swinging across the area will be the trigger mechanism for a few widely scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder.

By afternoon , the boundary sags southward and carries the axis of rain through the Finger Lakes and eventually into the Southern Tier while the rest of us dry out into the afternoon. It’s smooth sailing into Friday and the weekend as we progressively warm back up, topping out around 90 Sunday.