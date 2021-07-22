Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, July 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband, Timothy Granison, are facing new charges after an indictment was unsealed Friday, officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office announced.

They are each charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor and two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling — a misdemeanor in violation of the Rochester City Code.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republicans tapped by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a decision the Republican denounced as “an egregious abuse of power.”

McCarthy said the GOP won’t participate in the investigation if Democrats won’t accept the members he appointed.

Calls for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled continue as the city reported nearly 1,400 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

So far, 67 athletes, coaches or officials have tested positive for the virus in the last month. But the games are still scheduled to happen in Japan, so they’ll have to act fast if that’s going to happen.

A Northern California wildfire crossed into Nevada, prompting new evacuations, but better weather has been helping crews battling the nation’s largest blaze in southern Oregon.

The Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe had burned more than 68 square miles (176 square kilometers) of timber and head-high chaparral in national forest land. It erupted on July 4 and was one of nearly two dozen blazes sparked by lightning strikes.

The Canandaigua Police Department have arrested a 47-year-old man for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

Dana Taylor was charged with attempted criminal sex act in the second degree.

Following a Planned Parenthood Clinic closing in Greece back in 2020, a new facility is likely coming to Brighton after the planning boards approval.

In a unanimous decision the board voted to allow the women’s health organization to move forward on their construction plans to put up a new clinic off South Clinton Ave. to provide counseling and other health resources to people.

Despite Canada allowing Americans to go there for non-essential travel starting August 9, the United States officials announced it would still not allow non-essential travel from Canada through August 21.

The Department of Security released an update on the travel restrictions on Wednesday

The Monroe County Council of School Superintendents recently sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking for state guidance on reopening schools “as soon as possible.”

The letter says a “full pandemic recovery must include a full in-person reopening for all students in September,” and “in alignment with CDC guidance, masking outdoors should not be required in the fall.”

What the expansion draft of the Seattle Kraken lacked in drama it made up for with quirks, production and a giant party to celebrate one of the biggest steps in the launch of the NHL’s newest team.

“I envisioned this a lot of different ways and this is unbelievable,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “All the boats on the lake behind us, the scene on the other side of the stage. It’s awesome.”

High pressure should remain in place through late Thursday. A weak frontal boundary approaches the Great Lakes early Friday and that will bring a threat for some isolated passing showers that bring a minimal impact. We are calling for both Thursday and Friday to be mostly dry with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: The winds turn back out of the south and that will help get numbers closer to average Saturday, into the lower 80s. High pressure shifting into the Atlantic Ocean should keep skies clear through most of the day, but a mid-level trough and associated cold front will approach Saturday night and Sunday. Timing of the front is a bit hazy, but we may see a few showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Sunday. The instability likely lasts through a good portion of Sunday, keeping the threat for showers around. Temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s with a touch more humidity.

Drier air filters in behind this front and should help slowly clear skies Monday. While there will be a small threat for a lingering shower, most of the day should be dry with highs backing off into the upper 70s. We look to be dry for the middle of next week before another storm system comes in to wrap up what has been one of the wettest July’s on record for Rochester.