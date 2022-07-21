ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

A suspect is at large following a hit-and-run crash that caused a car to strike the side of a building on Bay Street overnight Thursday.

According to police, officers were led to the intersection of North Goodman and Bay Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident with a car into a building.

Investigators on scene believe a black SUV was sent off the road after being t-boned by a red sedan that ran a red light while traveling westbound on Bay Street. Officials say the collision caused the SUV to strike into a structure on the 500 block of Bay Street.

The driver behind the wheel was not injured but the structure involved did suffer minor damage.

Police continues to search for the driver of the red sedan, who they say fled the scene before officers arrived at the location. An investigation is currently ongoing, anyone with info is asked to call 911.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is leaving the district.

According to a note sent to RCSD staff by Board of Education President Cynthia Elliott, Myers-Small and the board were working on a separation agreement when the news was “prematurely shared.”

“I want to assure you that a seamless transition is one of our top priorities, as we are preparing to open schools in just over a month,” Elliott wrote.

Elliott said she would share more information with staff as it becomes available.

Dr. Myers-Small joined the RCSD in May of 2020, shepherding the district through the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was previously the superintendent of the Brockport Central School District and the New York State Assistant Commissioner of School Reform and Innovation.

She was the first Black woman to hold the title of RCSD superintendent in a permanent capacity.

Dr. Myers-Small faced a number of challenges beyond the pandemic in her time with the RCSD. The district lost over $128 million in state funding in August, 2020, as the district dealt with a “worst-case scenario” $199 million budget deficit. Bus driver resignations caused issues for hundreds of students in 2021.

The Rochester Teachers Association passed a ‘no confidence’ resolution in November amid a rise in violence within the district. And a harassment complaint against Dr. Myers-Small was investigated last year.

Two people are dead and another hospitalized following a triple shooting near the area of North Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street early Wednesday morning.

According to police, 19-year-old Richard Collinge was pronounced dead on the scene while 25-year-old Myjel Rand succumbed to injuries at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Officials say the third person shot, a 29-year-old city resident, is expected to survive.

At around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers say they heard multiple gunshots fired in the area, and arrived on scene at 764 North Clinton Avenue, a vacant building.

They arrived to find a chaotic scene of several people crowding the street.

“Couldn’t even tell you how many people were down here trying to make things difficult for us,” Rochester Police Captain Adam Radens said. “We’re here to help and secure the scene, it’s understandable that family and friends — they’re concerned for loved ones […] but we’re here to secure the scene and give this investigation the best chance possible.”

Investigators say that 40-50 shots were fired at the three victims by multiple suspects.

Rochester police does not have any suspect in custody at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

The teenager who was shot and killed is victim of the city’s 40th homicide so far this year. At this point in 2022, Rochester had seen a total of 42 homicides, according to RPD’s Homicide Data Portal.

She just graduated high school, but Sophie Zhou has done a lifetime of work giving back to her local community.

Whether volunteering at the Brighton Fire Department, taking part in extracurriculars at school, or working with senior citizens, Zhou spends most of her time serving others.

For all her efforts, she was award a prestigious scholarship from the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) called the Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship.

“The scholarship is chosen for students who have shown dedication to their community both through the work through their fire service, and other extracurriculars, as well as their leadership in the fire service,” Zhou said.

Since she was a sophomore, Zhou has been volunteering with the Brighton Fire Department, working alongside other men and women to protect and serve their communities.

“I’ve had the privilege to work closely with many of the firefighters, especially many of the volunteer firefighters at the department, and now I’m a chief,” Zhou said. “So some of our primary responsibilities involve helping out at calls, in terms of getting equipment, and even just helping out at the firehouse in terms of refilling air tanks.”

During her time, Zhou said she has learned a lot from those around her, including physical skills, like throwing a ladder, but also qualitative skills too.

“I think the work ethic, the dedication, I think it really inspires me to see all these adults who are not being paid at all, they’re complete volunteers, and the amount of time and commitment they put into this,” Zhou said.

Zhou recently graduated from Brighton High School and she plans to attend the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor in the fall to study economics. But she says her commitment to the fire department is lifelong.

“It was really a joy working in the fire service and getting to see a more diverse community in a place where you typically would expect that it would be more white male-dominated,” Zhou said. “It was really cool for me to see female firefighters and firefighters of color, especially when that hasn’t necessarily been my experience being in diverse classrooms at Brighton.”

Zhou was one of 25 students chosen for the 2022 Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship. The recipients are awarded $1,500, which is made possible through donations from individuals, fire departments and auxiliaries.

We are about as muggy as you can get for the region as dew points continue to impress. Our best measure of humidity is the dew point temperature which sits in the upper 60s to low 70s.