Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, July 2

New York State Assemblyman David F. Gantt, a long time Rochester resident, passed away Wednesday. Gantt attended Franklin High School, Roberts Wesleyan College, and the Rochester Institute of Technology before he began working as a youth counselor for the City of Rochester.

Gantt, one of Rochester’s long time civil rights pioneers, became Monroe County’s first African American elected to State Office. Before his assembly election, he served nine years in the Monroe County legislature.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said the riots of May 30 in the city changed everything, and the need for dialogue is greater now than ever. Singletary co-hosted a town hall at the Public Safety Building Wednesday night to bring the people and police together.

“So, the whole purpose of this is to try to strengthen police-community relations. And ‘Moe’ has a significant following in the community,” says Singletary about his high school friend and former football player Maurice “Moe” Jackson.

A Rochester man attempted to attack the police who were arresting him for a homicide from May of this year.

55-year-old Dana Smith was charged with second degree murder and may be facing additional charges for menacing and attempted assault after his arrest.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on the coronavirus Wednesday in New York City, where he offered a dire warning about rising cases nationwide.

“We’re in the middle of a national crisis and we need to be careful,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have dark clouds on the horizon. We’ve made progress, in New York we’ve gone through hell and back, but it’s not over.”

The governor was critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

SUNY Brockport announced Wednesday it would be reopening its campus for the Fall 2020 semester. According to an email sent to staff, the university’s plans to resume face-to-face instruction and residential life for the Fall 2020 semester were approved by SUNY on Tuesday.

Brockport’s website has a full online resource guide regarding a safe return for staff and students, but the website says further guidelines on dining services and athletics are to be announced.

Summer Meals has kicked off again for the summer season but this year COVID-19 has brought some changes. Summer Meals is filling the gap left by the closure of traditional summer programming due to COVID-19.

The program is a partnership between the City of Rochester, the school district and Food Link, with free breakfast and lunch pick-ups at over 100 sites. This includes schools, churches, and recreational centers — like the Gantt Recreation Center on Norther st.

Three summer camps are open for registration, two of those sites have indoor pools for swimming. Spray parks or splash pads are also opening. City representatives say campers will be managed in small groups doing low-risk sport activities based on state guidelines.

There is limited capacity inside recreation centers and staff will be doing temperature checks and questioning those who take part, while campers are kept in the same small groups with the same counselors.

For the third time this season, the thermometer in Rochester will touch the 90 degree mark.

Highs Thursday will surge toward 90 degrees with the same generally dry forecast locked in place. If fact, the forecast for the next week+ seems to lean hard in that general direction.

Our 4th of July will be a pleasant one with upper 80s afternoon temperatures and continued sunshine. We can’t rule out a random shower somewhere, but the overall rain chances are no better than 10%. Those with outdoor plans have a high likelihood of staying completely dry. As a ridge of high pressure builds next week, it’s looking more and more likely we’ll see a continued stretch of heat. We’re looking for 90+ degree temperatures beginning Sunday and lasting through much of next week. Our recent dry stretch won’t help the situation, further limiting rain chances which in turn further warm the air. It’s a cycle that can be difficult to break, and one that will spell a lot of WNY heat in the foreseeable future.