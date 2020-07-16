Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, July 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, July 19, 2020.

30 men and women were arrested after a downtown protest against Mayor Lovely Warren’s emergency order.

The organized event was called “F— your curfew” on Facebook, in response to Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s order that prohibits public gatherings of five or more people between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and indoor gatherings of 10 or more unrelated individuals from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. unless the location is licensed under the state’s alcohol beverage and control law.

The Rochester City Council will be voting on a policy that allows City of Rochester employees who are victims of domestic violence to take paid leave. This policy will ensure employees can take time to seek the assistance and/or protection they need.

It is proposed by City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot and has the support of Mayor Lovely Warren.

A two vehicle accident on the Lake Ontario State Parkway Wednesday afternoon left one person dead and another injured.

Police say the driver of a westbound vehicle drove off the north shoulder, crossed a median and hit the back of another car on the on-ramp from I-390 to the parkway.

del Lago Resort and Casino announced some of their 1,700 furloughed employees will be issued WARN, or layoff, notices. The casino in Waterloo has been closed now for four months, and Seneca Country leadership is looking to expedite the resort’s reopening.

Robert Hayssen, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for Seneca County, says if Native American-run casinos like Turning Stone are allowed to open up in surrounding areas, del Lago should as well.

The Owner of Doodle Bugs! Children’s Center in Victor says a child at the facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from the facility say they are sure that other children from different classrooms did not come into close contact to the child with coronavirus.

Rochester has lost its first fall sports to Covid-19.

The Empire 8 conference will not play any fall sports. Nazareth and Fisher are Rochester based full members of the Empire 8 and Brockport plays in that conference for football.

Our quiet start to the day will give way to some rather active weather this afternoon. As a front approaches from the west, thunderstorms will blossom tracking west to east across Western New York and the Finger Lakes.

While much of the first half of the day is warm and dry, scattered thunderstorms are expected to erupt into the afternoon. The ingredients are there for a low-level severe weather risk, especially west of Rochester where instability will be greatest. That said, the entire area is fair game for a stronger storm or two as this energy slides eastward. The main threat revolves around torrential rain and damaging winds. A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out given the changing of wind directions/speeds in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Worth noting two, this complex of storms may try and slow down into the late afternoon and evening, possibly adding a flooding element to the equation. This will be something we monitor closely, especially after last weekend’s flooding.

Heat becomes the headline into the weekend with temperatures expected to surge back into the lower 90s.