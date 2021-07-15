Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, July 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Police are investigating a fatal dirt bike crash along Bay Street near Webster Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 9:47 p.m. The dirt bike was facing eastbound on Bay Street in the roadway, when it was struck from behind by a Lexus sedan. The dirt bike operator, a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a closed-door meeting in Washington, President Biden tried to garner support from Senate Democrats for his massive infrastructure and economic investment goals.

President Biden and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer showed confidence Wednesday, the day after Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee agreed on a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint.

This week marks the two-year anniversary of a local toddler dying in a tragic grease trap accident, while legislation to make grease traps safer recently progressed through both chambers of the New York State Legislature.

On July 15, 2019, 3-year old Bryce Raynor died after falling into a grease trap at Tim Horton’s on University Avenue in Rochester.

Rochester police officials described the incident as a “horrible, tragic accident.” The mother of the boy was not charged with a crime as police said it was a “terrible tragedy that happened in seconds.”

Another law firm has filed a notice of claim on the Hilton Central School District. The suspended principal, Kirk Ashton, is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against minors from second to fifth grade.

The intention is to bring a lawsuit against the district, the school board, and Ashton. The family did not sit down for this interview, but their lawyer did. He says the level of hurt the victim and their family are experiencing can’t be measured.

A man has been killed after shooting on Karnes Street on the westside of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found 34-year old Kelvin Harris Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

A Rochester woman has died from injuries sustained after being attacked by a suspect armed with a hatchet, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD officials said on Saturday, around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to Chili Avenue to assist the Rochester Fire Department with the “report of a person bleeding heavily.”

A Rochester woman is facing charges after police say she drove her car into the living room of a home on Thomas Street, sending five children to the hospital.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Jawanda Chandler, 47 of Rochester, has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and third degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the children — all ages 2 to 13 — and a 36-year-old Rochester woman, were inside the home on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. when a 2010 Hyundai struck the house.

Our Thursday is going to be a hot one as highs shoot up into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We’re out ahead of an approaching frontal boundary Thursday and it’s only a matter of time before that front inches close enough to drive more rain into the area. It’s likely showers redevelop late Thursday into the night, setting the stage for what will be a complicated forecast Friday and into Saturday. That boundary won’t be in any hurry and will likely linger in our vicinity Friday. That means another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Models are struggling with the evolution of another piece of energy along that boundary that could enhance rain totals into Saturday. The Euro model in particular is aggressive in rain totals Friday into Saturday.

There remains a good deal of uncertainty in this evolution, so we’ll continue to monitor trends with regard to rainfall totals. Obviously, there are parts of the area that don’t exactly need a few more inches of rain, particularly if any of this has a convective element of it. As of now, Sunday looks much better as rain pushes out and sunshine returns.