Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, July 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Sharply split along party lines, the House launched a new investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on Wednesday, approving a special committee to probe the violent attack as police officers who were injured fighting Donald Trump’s supporters watched from the gallery above.

The vote to form the panel was 222-190, with all but two Republicans objecting that majority Democrats would be in charge. The action came after Senate Republicans blocked creation of an independent commission that would have been evenly split between the two parties.

Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief have been indicted on charges stemming from a New York investigation into the former president’s business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The charges against the Trump Organization and the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, remained sealed Wednesday night, but were expected to involve alleged tax violations related to benefits the company gave to top executives, possibly including use of apartments, cars and school tuition, people familiar with the case said.

Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and released him from prison Wednesday in a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as “America’s Dad,” ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby.

Cosby, 83, flashed the V-for-victory sign to a helicopter overhead as he trudged into his suburban Philadelphia home after serving nearly three years of a three- to 10-year sentence for drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand in 2004.

A cache of homemade fireworks exploded as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad, flipping and damaging cars, smashing windows in homes and injuring 17 people including police officers, authorities said.

It could take days to determine why the material exploded inside an iron containment vessel on a tractor-trailer Wednesday night, tearing the rig apart in what was supposed to be a safe operation to handle explosives that were too unstable to remove from a South Los Angeles neighborhood where tons of illegal fireworks were discovered.

As the search for survivors of a Florida condo collapse enters its second week, rescue crews and relatives of those still missing are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden Thursday, in a visit many are hoping will provide some measure of comfort to a devastated community.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to thank first responders and search and rescue teams. They also plan to meet with the families of victims, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Search crews going through the ruins found the remains of six people Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18. The number of residents unaccounted for stands at 145.

A man has been hospitalized following a crash on Exchange Street in the City of Rochester on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers and the Rochester Fire Department responded to the area around 2:45 a.m. for the report of a crash with a car on fire. The 30-year-old man, of Henrietta, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital. Officials say he is currently listed in critical condition.

Walmart unveiled Tuesday the first-ever private brand analog insulin, offering a steep discount on the prescription drug used to treat diabetes.

The retail giant said the new insulin, called NovoLog, is available only through its private ReliOn brand and is set to “revolutionize the access and affordability to diabetes care by offering customers a significant price savings without compromising quality.”

As humidity levels drop behind the cold front we should find a brief lull in shower and storm activity into Thursday morning with overnight lows in the 60s. A/C’s will get a bit of a breather after our first official heat wave in Rochester this year.

Thursday morning should start off in the low 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Expect a few scattered rain showers through the afternoon as a second disturbance pushes through the region, but the threat for anything strong to severe is slim to none.

A frontal boundary ahead of an upper-level trough in the jet stream will set up across the eastern seaboard. A cutoff low will develop along this boundary and bring the threat for rain starting Friday. We are right on the perimeter of this low, so while there will be rain chances each day into the weekend, those rain chances will be low. Afternoon highs Friday stay in the lower 70s for a much cooler feel with mostly cloudy skies and a scattered shower or two.

THE WEEKEND: Rain showers will be around New York State on Saturday, but the best chances will be south and east. While we could see a few showers in the afternoon across the Finger Lakes and Western New York, most will remain dry. Independence Day looks great with partly cloudy skies and highs approaching 80 degrees.

We may turn more active next week as a few fronts are forecast to move through Monday and beyond. That will mean some swings in temperatures and rain chances.