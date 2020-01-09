Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, January 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Residents of East Avenue Commons were let back into their apartments late on Wednesday after being evacuated because of a hazmat situation.

Crews were sent to the apartment building around 7:40 p.m. for a medical call. When fire crews arrived, they noticed a heavy chemical odor — causing a hazmat team to be called.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help with information on a car following a homicide in Canandaigua.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who came in contact with the car of William Fricke — the man arrested for killing Julianne Baker and attacking Dennis Gruttadaro — who drove a 2005 Blue BMW that day to contact them.

Police say an 81-year-old man was hit by a car on W. Broad Street Wednesday evening.

The man was taken to Strong with life-threatening injuries. Police say a 19-year-old female from Greece was operating the vehicle.

Former Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb will be arraigned for DWI charges.

He was arrested on New Years Eve for driving while intoxicated and according to the police report he blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.

Rochester Fire Department officials say a three-alarm fire that destroyed a home on Jefferson Avenue Christmas morning was intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to the Jefferson Avenue home around 5 a.m. on December 25. The home was vacant at the time, but the flames began to spread to other nearby houses.

It’s cold, windy and snowy across WNY this evening…everything you’d expect on a January day.

Today will offer a single “quiet” day ahead of what is expected to be a prolonged rain event for the entire area. An abundance of moisture will surge northward into the area Friday, allowing widespread showers to develop. Temperatures will be quick to climb. Highs on Friday will flirt with 50 degrees.