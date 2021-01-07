Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, January 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Congress formally confirmed Joe Biden’s presidential election victory after an overnight joint session was delayed by violent protests. Shortly after the certification, President Trump issued a statement promising an “orderly transition on January 20th.”

Law enforcement officers secured the U.S. Capitol building after pro-Trump supporters breached the perimeter and entered the building as Congress met Wednesday afternoon. Lawmakers reconvened late Wednesday evening, intending to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement Wednesday amid riots at the nation’s Capitol, calling it a ‘failed attempt at a coup’.

According to Melissa DeRosa, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s secretary, Cuomo plans on sending 1,000 New York National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. According to the governor, the troops can be in D.C. “for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power.”

The Buffalo Bills clinched the No. 2 seed for the AFC playoffs after routing the Miami Dolphins 56-26 Sunday.

The Bills will take on the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, who clinched the No. 7 seed in the playoffs Sunday with a 28-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the morning will start off on a drier note than yesterday, it will still be cloudy, much like the last few days.

Expect highs in the lower 30s with continued cloud cover. By Friday, enough dry air allows for breaks of sunshine despite highs struggling to get out of the upper 20s.

Our weekend continues to look cold but quiet with at least partial sunshine and highs near to just below freezing. The Bills game looks partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 20s. We don’t see any active weather for the area for at least the next week. Beyond that, the last part of January brings about changes that will be more wintry. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast.