Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, January 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all of the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

New York State Senator Rich Funke (R-55th Senate District) is backing off a bill regarding the ban of flavored e-cigarettes, a bill he cosponsored in the state senate.

“I remain very concerned about the use of e-cigarettes and their impacts on public health and especially their use among young people. After much consideration I decided to take my name off of a bill banning flavored e-liquids because recent evidence has shown that they were not to blame for vaping related deaths,” Sen. Funke said in a statement.

Flu restrictions are now in place at Rochester Regional Health Hospitals.

Going forward, only two people will be allowed to visit a patient at a time — all visitors must be at least 14 years old.

Monroe County Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum has officially resigned after being investigated for “abusive personal demands on staff” and “creating a hostile workplace environment for years.”

At this time, the specifics of those demands and how the hostile workplace was created, remains unknown.

An upcoming primary for a local New York State Assembly seat appears as if it will be closely contested; if the Monroe County Democratic Committee’s votes are an indication of things to come.

A spokesperson for the MCDC says that the designation for the seat is evenly split between incumbent Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D-138), and the challenger, and current Chief of Staff for Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Alex Yudelson.

Fundraising campaign kicks off for Autism Nature Trail

On Thursday, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will kick off a fundraising campaign for a new trail. It will announce the public phase of its campaign to raise a portion of its $3.9 million goal.

The money will be used to help create a first-of-its kind nature trail at Letchworth State Park.

We may not be shoveling, but we certainly are shivering this morning. Many spots into the Finger Lakes have reported overnight lows into the upper single digits.

It could be a lot worse. In keeping with the “Throwback Thursday” theme, last year on this date, the high was just 15° and the low was a cool 1 BELOW zero. Today and Friday will be a much different story around these parts with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 30s respectively. A weak system moves into the area this weekend, kicking off scattered rain and snow showers later Saturday into Sunday. Impacts are minimal from this one.