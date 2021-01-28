Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, January 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

Due to drops in positivity rate across the state, the governor says COVID-19 orange and yellow zones are lifted for everywhere in New York state, except a few downstate areas, including spots in the Bronx, Queens, Washington Heights, and Newburgh.

Most of Monroe County has been under yellow zone restrictions since last fall, while parts of Rochester, Irondequoit, Gates, and Brighton were under orange zone rules since late November. The governor said the 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars is still in effect.

New York state updated its COVID-19 guidelines Friday to let local county health departments determine if higher-risk youth sports can be played, effective February 1, 2021.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza have already signed off on the idea, saying in part in a joint statement Friday: “We support allowing these activities to begin in Monroe County.”

Dimitri Cash — the father of two children abducted in Greece last week — is due in court on Monday.

Authorities say 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash were found safe out of state 48 hours later on Wednesday evening. The children were found in Montgomery, Alabama, tracked by a vehicle that was rented in the Rochester area.

Rochester Police Department officials held a press conference Wednesday morning, one day after the city’s Police Accountability Board launched an oversight investigation into the department’s response to gatherings and protests in the city following the deaths of George Floyd and Daniel Prude.

“I understand that’s their [PAB] charter, that’s their purpose, and we’ll do what we can to support the information they need to look into those kinds of things,” Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said. “My goal is by the time they’re done looking into it, is we’ve already seen and addressed the issues and have moved on.”

A pair of professional investment firms that placed big bets that money-losing video game retailer GameStop’s stock will crash have largely abandoned their positions. The victors: an army of smaller investors who have been rallying on Reddit and elsewhere online to support GameStop’s stock and beat back the professionals.

One of the two major investors that surrendered, Citron Research, acknowledged Wednesday in a YouTube video that it unwound the majority of its bet that GameStop stock would fall. Andrew Left, who runs Citron, said it took “a loss, 100%” to do so, but that does not change his view that GameStop is a loser.

Pure unadulterated arctic air sweeping across the nearly ice-free waters of Lake Ontario has allowed for the lake-effect snow machine to be switched on and in a higher gear for Rochester.

The air mass that we’re about to experience represents the core of some

of the coldest air on the planet! With that, we are all shivering, while some of us will be shoveling

several inches of pure homegrown lake-effect fluff.

The fun has already begun. Light snow has been falling every hour on the hour at Rochester’s airport since Noon on Thursday. It’s likely that these lake flakes will fly in some shape form or fashion, even if they are just random flurries, through Saturday. At times, these lake effect

plumes off of Lake Ontario will make an upstream connection with the waters of both Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Those connections will provide more “fuel to the fire” supplying more moisture to some singular bands, thus, generating increased snowfall rates where those bands setup. There will be a good chunk of the day spent between lake flurries with clouds and perhaps some peaks of sun, and it’s possible we could see a more prominent lake effect band to develop and send a quick burst of snow across parts of the region late Thursday into Friday, which could leave a few inches or so on the ground. The visibility in any of these bursts of lake snow could reach whiteout levels, so please use extra caution especially for the late afternoon and evening drive today. The main story after that will be the subzero wind chills into the weekend, so make sure to bundle up!