Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, January 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Rochester police officials say a Downtown building was evacuated Wednesday morning after an explosive device damaged a group of mailboxes in a hallway.

Police say an explosive device damaged a group of mailboxes located in a common hallway. Officials say there were no injuries reported, adding that the damage was limited to that group of mailboxes and that no further explosive devices were located.

Officials say although Catholic Charities Family and Community Services is among the tenants in the building, there is no current information to suggest they were the target of the explosive device.

“We never were evacuated, ” said Janine Miller, a tenant. “We didn’t even know what was going on until we received an email or if we happened to go downstairs like I did with my dog and ran into the employees as they were being evacuated. So it was very frightening this morning we didn’t know what was going on.”

Police say nearby Pleasant Street was temporarily closed off to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while officers investigated.

According to Brockport police, Jaylyn Foster was visiting a female student in her dorm room when a resident assistant heard the two fighting. The RA called University Police, who questioned Foster.

Police say they found a gun on Foster during his questioning.

He was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Robbery, and Menacing.

The student was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

A Rochester man charged in the attack on a Rochester police officer more than two years, rejected a plea deal Wednesday and will face trial.

Keith Williams is charged in the attack on Officer Denny Wright back in October 2019 on Peck Street in Rochester. During the attack, Officer Wright suffered severe injuries which caused him to lose his sight.

He underwent surgery on the day of the attack and spent the next three weeks receiving treatment at local medical facilities.

In court Wednesday, Williams rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 25 years. If convicted in trial, he faces 40 years to life. Williams was deemed competent to stand trial in August 2020 after a judge heard evidence from doctors and psychiatrists.

Wright is a 20-plus year veteran of the force and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom.

John Overacker is the Deputy Chief of Fairport Fire Department and spent the entire day Tuesday on the scene of the fire working to put it out.

“In my twenty years in the fire service, this is one of the fires that happens once in a career,” Overacker said.

65 residents were displaced by the fire, leaving them in temporary housing for the time being.

“It was very difficult on people, the number of people that were displaced, people’s belongings and things like that. Not to diminish the value but a single house over an entire apartment building is pretty difficult on our members,” Overacker said.

Community organizations throughout the region have been collecting donations, including Black in the Burbs. So many donations have been collected that at this point, organizations are asking the community to hold off.

“We are set. I want folks to understand that giving cash to these victims is probably the best thing to do,” Porter said.

A number of pets who were in the fire are still lost. Local organization, Headed For Furever Rescue is working to find the cats and get them back to their owners.

McCarty said if you want to help find the cats, do not put food out for them as it will deter them away from their organization’s methods of catching them. Instead, if you spot any of these cats, reach out to the rescue organization immediately.

Officials say there were 505 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 338 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,672 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 1,023 new cases per day over the past seven days.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 519,866 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 70% of the county’s population.

Thursday begins really cold but warms up in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise above 20 but may not get over the freezing mark. Friday also looks somewhat warm before snow flurries settle in at night.

Weekend: To begin, temperatures on Saturday will be the coldest of the two days with a high of 15 and a low of -12. Sunday will be warmer and sunnier but will ultimately finish off in an ice and snow mix.