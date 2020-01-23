Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, January 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all of today’s headlines in the Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that happened on Wednesday night.

Investigators said 54-year-old Rodney Turner of Red Creek was riding a snowmobile on a frozen section of Little Sodus Bay near Fairhaven around 6:30 p.m., when the ice gave way and the snowmobile went into the water.

The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death earlier this month is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

67-year-old William Fricke of Fairport is accused of murdering 58-year-old Julie Baker and assaulting 60-year-old Dennis Gruttadaro.

A resident of the Sodus Nursing and Rehab Center has been arrested for allegedly forcibly touching another resident of the nursing home.

Police say 63-year-old Kenneth Hayes of Sodus was arrested for Forcible Touching following a sexual assault investigation.

The Pittsford Central School District has announced new security measures.

On top of more security cameras, smart badge technology, and relationship mapping, there will now be Emergency Alert Buttons in every school’s main office.

The district says the goal of the buttons is to decrease response time of first responders and to notify staff and students of an emergency in real-time.

The Fairport and Spencerport Lift Bridges project continues to move along on schedule. Workers are putting in 6-day work weeks to make sure the project is done in time. New York State Department of Transportation’s Jordan Guerrein told News 8 the workers can continue to work through the cold.

Much of the work started at the end of 2019. “So far I’ve been pretty impressed. We’re right up front here right where the action is,” said John Pierri, owner of The Landing Bar and Grille.

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is presenting “Anastasia” at the Auditorium Theatre with performances through this Sunday, January 26.

To get your tickets to “Anastasia” visit the Auditorium Theatre Box Office or go online to the RBTL website.

Lollypop Farm will host its first ever behavior and training conference on Thursday.

Over 60 animal welfare professionals will be attending the conference to give important advice and best practices for shelters and rescue groups.

At the conference, they will discuss animal training, dog to dog introductions and early kitten and puppy socialization.

Radiational cooling and some partial clearing helped send temperatures down into the teens this morning. Some partial sun this afternoon and a slight east southeasterly breeze will send temperatures up to near 40 degrees. That’s not too tough to take for the heart of winter in Western New York.

A complex storm system will begin to affect the area Saturday. Fresh model guidance continues to support a very borderline temperature profile across Rochester, Western New York, and the Finger Lakes. This supports a variety of precipitation types including rain, a little freezing rain, and some snow.