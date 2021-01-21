Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, January 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Three people are dead after a military helicopter crash in a farmer’s field along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road in Mendon.

According to the New York Army National Guard, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed.

“This is a heavy heavy burden on all of us,” Baxter said. “We’re waiting for the National Guard for confirmation of who was on board and identification of our great soldiers.”

Authorities say 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash were found safe out of state Wednesday evening. Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe said the kids are currently in police custody and are no longer in danger.

The children were found in Montgomery, Alabama, tracked by a vehicle that was rented in the Rochester area. Chief Forsythe said one person is currently in custody in Alabama, but he could not identify the person due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

16 people have been displaced and three firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a three-alarm structure fire on Fulton Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the report of a housefire around 10:02 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a multifamily home engulfed in flames. They quickly gained entry into the burning house and saw that four families escaped safely.

James Hunter, 54, of Rochester has been indicted on several charges after he shot a Rochester police officer last month.

Officer Bryan Sheridan, a 14-year veteran of the department, responded to 385 Hague Street for the report of a male outside the house with a gun who was trying to kick in the door. He was assisted by 13-year veteran of the department Officer Daniel Watson.

Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary will participate in a public deposition regarding the Rochester Police Department’s handling of Daniel Prude’s death.

Singletary’s deposition is part of an ongoing independent investigation, initiated by Rochester City Council, and is scheduled to take place no later than February 15.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 363 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Officials also reported 39 new deaths, bringing the county’s total at 841 to date. Officials say these deaths occurred between December 3, 2020 and January 14, 2021.

The Bills are one win away from the Super Bowl, and the team standing in their way is the defending champions.

Buffalo will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship.

For the Chiefs, it’s the third straight year of hosting the conference title game. For the Bills, it’s the first AFC Championship appearance since 1994 (which was a 30-13 win against the Chiefs).

Don’t be fooled by the thermometer today which will feature temperatures largely into the upper 30s. It will feel considerably colder owing to a brisk southwesterly breeze which at times will gust close to 35 mph this afternoon. This will effectively make it feel some 10 to 15 degrees colder at times.

As Low pressure tracks to our north a few flakes will fly early in the day, but outside of that, your Thursday will just be mostly cloudy and, as noted, quite brisk.

Beyond today, the theme is even more wintry as colder air returns generating multiple “flaky opportunities” right into the weekend. Here are the latest thoughts with snow accumulations through Friday night.

The passage of a trough of Low pressure will send the wind direction into the west and northwest generating a “multi-band” pattern of lake effect snow, i.e., multiple bands of lake effect snow setup shop over Western New York and the Finger Lakes. Expect this pattern to develop early Friday lasting through early Saturday. If your neighborhood ends up underneath one of the more persistent lake effect snow bands it could mean some decent snowfall rates, and some shoveling especially into Wayne County early Saturday.

While everyone won’t be shoveling this weekend, all will be shivering! Expect highs both Saturday and Sunday not leaving the lower 20s.

The first half of next week will likely remain well below freezing. That will allow for significant ice to form across much of the Great Lakes. Hints of another stronger system are beginning to appear in our sights for the first part of next week, but the overall trend looks to contain more chill and more snow. More typical wintry weather is back!