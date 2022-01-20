Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, January 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Rialto Street around 11:30 a.m. after multiple ShotSpotter activations and calls from citizens regarding shots fired and people possibly shot.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found two adult men with gunshot wounds; one of which was declared dead at the scene and the other was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody and investigators are working to determine a motive in this triple shooting.

This is Rochester’s second triple shooting in less than a week. Last Thursday three people were shot, including a 3-year-old, following a “domestic violence situation” on Glendale Park near Lake Avenue.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is scheduled to host a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the city’s violence prevention initiatives.

According to the Rochester Police Department, two investigators were in an unmarked police vehicle around 6:37 p.m. when they saw a man in the roadway armed with a long gun.

The investigators got out of the car, returned fire, and chased the suspect, who was taken into custody.

The Rochester Police Department and Monroe County District Attorney’s Office have begun a joint criminal investigation. The RPD also opened an internal investigation.

Starting Thursday, most patients will be allowed only one visitor compared to two currently. The hospital’s emergency department will also be affected, enacting a zero visitation policy.

University of Rochester Medical Center officials say these modifications will only apply to Strong Memorial.

According to the hospital’s visitation guidelines, the changes made to patient visitation is a response to the current community COVID-19 surge which has led to an “extremely” high patient volume in recent weeks.

Rochester Regional Health also recently enacted a new visitation policy.

“Limiting visitation is a safety precaution the hospital has taken several times during the pandemic to reduce the risk of COVID exposure when cases are surging. We recognize this temporary change will be disappointing for patients and their loved ones, we’ll expand visitation again as soon as it is safe to do so.”

A Rochester pawn shop owner pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a scheme in which he paid drug addicts to steal merchandise he could later resell.

Devin Tribunella gave people known as “boosters” lists of items to steal from shops like Lowes, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart. They would then resell them as “New” or “New-In-Box” through eBay.

Prosecutors say between January 2017, and November 2019, Tribunella made $3,248,426 in eBay sales to buyers outside New York State this way.

Tribunella will forfeit over $200,000 cash, and will be required to pay a $1,600,000 money judgement. He will also forfeit four luxury vehicles.

A World War II veteran known as “Harmonica Pete” for playing the National Anthem at sporting events across the country and around the world, died Tuesday.

DuPre served as an army medic during World War II, then came home, went to work, and raised a family. For 80 plus years he’s played his beloved harmonica.

In June of 2020, Dupre told News 8 that he started playing the harmonica when he was a kid and participated in the school harmonica band when he was ten years old.

DuPre was even a Nashville Recording Artist. The Greatest Generations Foundation flew him from his home in Fairport to Nashville, Tennessee, less than 10 years ago.

Thursday will act as the catalyst to an incoming cold front that will freeze the Rochester area for the next week or so. Temperatures this morning will stick to low 20s but once the evening settles in, they will drop to zero.

Friday: The potential of light snow in the morning hours is high for tomorrow. It will be accompanied by what could be the coldest air the region has experienced in a few airs. With wind chill? Maybe -20.