Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, January 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on all of the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

New York State’s Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R-131), was arrested and taken into custody for driving while intoxicated on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve — almost two weeks after he reminded his constituents to drive sober during the holidays.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the report of a property damage crash in Victor at 10:27 p.m.

Upon arrival, a deputy found Kolb inside a car in a ditch near his Victor home. According to the Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, the vehicle is registered to New York State.

Kolb was taken into custody and charged with unsafe turn and driving while intoxicated with a BAC over .08%.

Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state police to increase patrols and security in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across New York State.

Wednesday, Cuomo visited an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Williamsburg to show his support.

This comes in the wake of an attack Saturday in Monsey, New York where a man stabbed and wounded five people celebrating Hanukkah at a Rabbi’s home.

Day one on the job for County Executive Adam Bello was not spent recouping after a festive New Year’s Eve. He spent his time touring the emergency operations center, learning the ins and outs of crisis management.

“(I met) with the emergency operations staff to make sure that we have all the pieces in place in the event of an emergency and that I’m up to speed on what the procedures are,” says Bello.

Bello was also looking ahead to the first 90 days of his term, and things he’d like to hit the ground running with. Goals he says stay true to his campaign.

Rochester City Council will hold its swearing-in ceremony for new council members.

The members being sworn in are:

Lashay Harris for the south district

Mary Lupien for the east district

Michael Patterson for the northeast district

Jose Peo for the northwest district.

The benefits of exercise for the prevention of heart disease in younger and middle aged adults has been well documented. But for the elderly, many wonder if changes in the heart structure as a result of high-intensity exercise could potentially do more harm than good.

A new study shows that high level exercise actually improves heart function for seniors. The study looked at 178 individuals over the age of 50 (with an average age of 68) participating in the World Senior Games. The level of exercise of the athletes ranged from low, to moderate, to high intensity.

New year, new weather. Sort of.

We have a gem of a day waiting on us Thursday with sunshine and temperatures taking a run at 50 degrees. Since the start of Winter on December 21, Rochester has measured less than an inch of snow (all of it falling yesterday) and has had 4 days of 50+ degree highs. It’s been quite a warm and snow-free run, but changes are coming.