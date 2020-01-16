Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, January 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

The board’s nine members will each serve an initial term which will expire on June 30, 2020. Following the initial term, board membership will be staggered, according to city officials.

City Council President Loretta Scott said the group chosen to serve is diverse. “The extraordinary talent and thoughtfulness of those we have selected makes me confident that we are appointing a Board that will be dedicated to serving the best interests of our community. The individuals selected understand the importance of this Board’s work and are committed to ensuring that the process is transparent and deliberative,” said Scott.

The Rochester Fire Department said a two-alarm fire on Edward Street was set intentionally.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, January 6.

When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames — which caused a second alarm. The attic and parts of the second floor collapsed.

One person was hospitalized after an early morning crash on University Avenue in Rochester.

Police responded to the call just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found a vehicle stuck in the median.

Police were able to determine that the driver lost control of the car and struck the median.

Temperatures will be slow to fall throughout the morning. That is good news for those looking for a commute that is less tricky as it means most roads will just be wet even as the snow starts to come down. That said, the visibility will at times be an issue this morning as the wet snow falls in conjunction with winds that will turn busier as the day progresses. As the air turns colder on those busier winds and temperatures drop below freezing we’ll start to see a transition to pure lake effect snow. This will make for a snowier and trickier commute later this afternoon and into this evening. Wind gusts at times this afternoon will be between 30 and 35 mph. Altogether, 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall across the region by this evening. Later tonight, as the lake effect snow develops, we’ll see a couple more inches in the most persistent snow bands.