Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, January 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

A State Supreme Court Justice has ruled in favor of some closed orange zone restaurants to reopen under the State’s yellow zone restrictions. Most of the restaurants are in Erie County, and about 20 are right here in Rochester.

“Unfortunately, we have to sue in order to get what we want,” said Rochester City Councilman Jose Peo, who supported this lawsuit. He says this comes down to basic rights and COVID-19 statistics when it comes to dining.

A house is damaged after a fire early Thursday in Perinton.

Fire crews responded to Kreag Road near Ayrault Road around 1 a.m. Officials said the fire was under control within an hour.

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, urged on by the president’s calls for them to “fight like hell” against the election results.

MORE | Here’s how Rochester-area representatives voted on impeachment

ov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2021 State of the State Address continued Wednesday as day three focused on shifting to green and renewable energy.

The governor announced a $26 billion private-public partnership initiative, involving wind and solar projects throughout the state. The governor said it will be the largest green energy program by any state in U.S. history.

The governor said once completed, the green energy projects would reduce carbon emissions by 16 metric tons per year, while creating “good-paying” jobs.

The reopening of the lift bridge over Main Street in Fairport is now scheduled for April.

Construction was originally set to wrap up in November 2020, before the Department of Transportation said supply chain issues caused a delay. The reopening was then pushed to “as early as February.”

The New York Lottery announced one second-prize ticket for the January 13 Powerball drawing was sold in Rochester. The ticket is worth $1,000,000.

The ticket was purchased at the Fastrac gas station located at 2500 Browncroft Blvd.

Temperatures this morning are largely above freezing, and as a result, outside of a stray slick spot or two, travel conditions this morning are a lot easier to handle than they were yesterday morning when much of the region experienced several hours of freezing drizzle. Nothing like that this morning, so you’re good to go when it comes to hitting the road for that morning drive or maybe even getting in some outdoor exercise early in the day.

A large storm system approaches the region later on Thursday and forces warmer air into New York State, although most of the afternoon will be spent with more clouds than sun. Expect afternoon highs near 40° Thursday. With a downsloping southeasterly breeze on Friday, temperatures will be even higher with highs into the middle 40s. The leading edge of any showers of rain and wet snow with this system won’t arrive into the region until late Friday afternoon and early evening.

Expect mostly rain showers to begin north of the thruway as temperatures remain warm enough to support less frozen precipitation, and a rain to snow mix for those across higher elevations. As colder air slowly works its way in overnight most of the rain should turn to scattered snow showers, but minor accumulations are expected from this at best.

The storm system drifts southward toward Pennsylvania and then starts to work its way up the coast Friday night into Saturday. This will leave the region with more overcast and the chance for a light rain/snow mix Saturday morning. As the storm migrates through the Northeast, a northwest wind with marginally cooler air will pick up on some lake moisture and there will be some lake enhanced rain and snow showers Saturday night into Sunday.

The bills game Saturday night could be a bit windy with temperatures in the 20s and scattered snow showers. See that forecast here.

Some of the higher elevations south of Rochester could see an inch or two accumulation through early Sunday. Temperatures aloft are just not cold enough to warrant any chance for significant lake-effect snow showers, but there will be some lingering flakes likely through the first half of the work week. Expect clouds to dominate the skies.

A weak disturbance will pass through the lower Great Lakes and bring light scattered snow showers Monday. That may again be followed by a few lingering lake flakes Tuesday. Temperatures will return to seasonal for late January with lows in the low 20s and highs in the low 30s. Another snowfall is expected to graze the region by the end of the work week.

Rochester continues on with its lackluster winter having not even accumulated two inches of snowfall this season to date. If this trend continues, Rochester could be nearing one of the most significant snow droughts in recorded history. There are plenty of days left for snow, so the totals will increase, but each sign of snow has come and gone with little to show in the snow column for Rochester. Check out the latest weather blog where we discuss the season so far, and what the chances are of seeing more snow in the near future HERE.