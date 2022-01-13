Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, January 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

The local Center for COVID Control is located on Mount Hope Avenue in Rochester and, according to its website, is one of more than 300 locations across the country.

The site provides free same-day rapid tests along with PCRS. However, after negative reviews online with some customers saying they aren’t receiving their test results, the BBB decided to investigate.

News 8 has yet to hear back from Monroe County or Center for COVID Control, but Wednesday Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza mentioned on Twitter that he was aware of the issue and has reported the company.

A 31-year-old male resident was shot and robbed on Bauer Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say responding officers located the victim in the area of Bauer and Sherman Street after a 911 call was made for male that had been shot. The male was shot at least once in the upper body, police say.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Rochester police say there was an investigation near Van Auker Street relating to this crime but additional details have not been released at this time.

As the area knows all too well, hospitals across the region are feeling much of the impact of the surge in COVID cases across the region. Also getting slammed, are urgent care centers.

In response, URMC has temporarily closed two urgent care centers — they say — to ‘maximize overall access’ to care in the community, calling it strategic.

This, due to staffing issues at two sites in particular: Spencerport and Perinton.

“We are actively working to dissuade people from coming to our Emergency Departments or our Urgent Care for testing. That’s so we can take care of people that are sick,” says Dr. Michael Kamali, Chair of Emergency Medicine at URMC.

COVID testing says Kamali, causing some clogging in the system.

“In our urgent care centers we are seeing quite a wide variety that is driving the uptick in volumes. Some of that is people who have some mild symptoms or an exposure and they would like to have a COVID test,” he says.

Dr. Kamali also says to try some of the efforts the state and county put out for testing, rather than going to the ER or an urgent care.

According to authorities, fire crews responded to 13 Rowley Street around 2 a.m. for an initial report of smoke coming from inside the structure.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the basement of the building and confirmed that nobody was found inside apart from a dog that was rescued and returned to its owner, officials say.

Investigators say the building suffered severe smoke damage and was deemed inhabitable.

The residents of the apartment, a total of 12 adults, were left without housing and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross for alternate accommodations.

If you’re heading to the Buffalo Bills playoff game this Saturday, you may be looking for some last minute attire to get you in the Bills Mafia spirit.

While many big-chain stores sell Bills gear, a new Rochester boutique is showing off it’s unique Bills style ahead of the playoffs.

Hali Rockow created Buffalo Bleached in August of 2020. At first, her products were just on Instagram, but they quickly took off. A little over a month ago, she was able to open a store.

Rockow is a full-time college student in Brockport and she uses the earnings from her store to help pay for her education.

While she was excited to open the store, she also said it was kind of daunting during a pandemic.

Rockow says her store includes more than just the products she’s made. There are around 25 local vendors with products inside, ranging from clothing, to dog supplies, to games.

“You’re buying and supporting from other teachers, moms, wives, you’re buying from everyone else,” Rockow said. “And I would say 99% of the local companies are women-owned, so you’re buying a product that’s made with love and locally, and it’s just something to feel good about supporting while you’re supporting the Bills.”

Thursday opened up with a light cover of snow in the morning hours of the day. An afternoon of warmth will follow in Rochester, but it will only last until the evening before the area settles in for a four-day cold front.

Temperatures hit 36 degrees Wednesday. This weekend they will mostly sit in the negatives as bitter cold and a potential snowstorm hover in the region’s future for Monday. Bundle up for Saturday and Sunday.