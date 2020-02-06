Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, February 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate, bringing to a close only the third presidential trial in American history with votes that split the country, tested civic norms and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House.

A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But the final tallies — 52-48 favoring acquittal of abuse of power, 53-47 of obstruction of Congress’ investigation — fell far short. Two-thirds “guilty” votes would have been needed to reach the Constitution’s bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove Trump from office.

Supporters of New York’s new bail reform shared their side of one of the state’s most talked-about issues this year.

“Tens of thousands of our fellow citizens were being held in custody on minor charges, simply because they were too poor to post bail, and that was leading to real inequities in our system of justice,” argued Tim Donaher, Monroe County’s public defender.

An extended, multi-faceted storm system will impact the area from late tonight into early Saturday. This protracted period of wintry weather will mean everything from light freezing drizzle, light freezing rain, and even a little light rain well south of the Thruway today to rounds of heavy lake enhanced snow overnight into very early Saturday morning! Let’s walk you through the waves of how things will play out.

Please be mindful that although roads may be plowed that a little light intermittent freezing drizzle and light freezing rain will create a light glaze especially on some bridges and some overpasses throughout the day.