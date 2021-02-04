Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, February 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and other local officials will present the draft of the mandated police reform to the governor’s office on Thursday.

In the 2021 state agenda Gov. Andrew Cuomo is requiring communities to come up with a plan to reimagine policing. The agenda reads, “Localities are required to engage their community and ratify a plan by April 1, 2021. Failure to complete this process will result in loss of State funding.”

One person is dead after a crash involving a garbage truck and two other vehicles along Spencerport Road in Gates.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Spencerport Road near Virginia Manor Road.

A Rochester man is charged with sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking by coercion, sexual enticement of a minor, and possession of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say 62-year-old Peter Kiwitt now faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison. A $250,000 fine is also pending.

A grim milestone for Monroe County as Department of Public Health officials reported 63 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, raising the county’s to-date total to 1,000.

According to the health department, these deaths occurred between January 11 and January 31.

The Victor Central School District has been closed since Monday after servers in the district were compromised by Ransomware from an outside source on Saturday.

School remained closed Tuesday and Wednesday. More information was sent out to parents Wednesday, explaining the attackers were holding files on the server hostage and asking for ransom. They said student and staff data, grades, and email were not impacted. Student Chromebooks used for remote learning are safe to use.

We have more sunshine in store for Thursday ahead of bigger changes going into the weekend.

Thursday we get a brief “breather” with quiet conditions and sunshine through much of the day. You’ll no doubt want the sunglasses, and if you haven’t dug your car out already, grab a shovel too. Highs will manage to make it above freezing for much of the area with temps in the mid to upper 30s, although a fresh snow pack and low sun angle will prevent temperatures from rising too much despite the sun we see.

What’s Ahead

Our next change begins with the approach of a low pressure system to cross the Great Lakes and bring a series of fronts from Thursday night into Saturday morning. This will bring us a rain to snow mix for some starting Thursday morning as an occluding front overspreads the region. Areas lower in elevation such as Rochester and those closer to the lakeshore can expect precipitation to initially fall as a rain with an element of mixing as temperatures remain slightly warmer at the surface. Those across higher elevations south of the thruway will likely see a few scattered, wet snow showers with pockets of dry time throughout the course of the afternoon.

As colder air works its way through all levels of the atmosphere all precipitation will fall as snow by Friday evening with temperature dropping back into the teens and 20s by the end of the day. At this point snow showers will become more scattered across the area while simultaneously winds shift more southwesterly. This will allow for some decent lake effect snow to set up across Lake Erie likely bringing areas west of Rochester such as Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties several inches of accumulating snow through Saturday. Areas of blowing snow will be likely with winds ramping up throughout the day Friday into Saturday making for some difficult travel for some during this time.

The story through the weekend is our second blast of arctic air that will send temperatures back into the teens and single digits through next week.