Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, February 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Rochester police officials say one Rochester City School District employee was injured after large fights broke out at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School Wednesday.

Officials say upon arrival, officers were able to separate several small groups of people fighting throughout the building. They say the groups were successfully separated and are now working with conflict mediation services.

According to a statement from the district, the school was placed in lockdown for about 40 minutes due to “a number of small fights.” The district said police remained on scene through the dismissal process, “to ensure the safety of everyone.”

The district said a student suffered an unrelated medical incident at the same time as the fighting.

Authorities say the cause of the disturbance is being investigated by RCSD. Wednesday afternoon, police said there had so far been no arrests.

VanBrederode was joined by former State Senator Joe Robach and other community representatives for the announcement at Gates Town Hal. Robach previously represented the 56th district in the State Senate as a Republican.

The 56th State Senate seat is currently held by Democrat Jeremy Cooney, who won his first term in office by defeating Republican Mike Barry in 2020’s general election.

VanBrederode announced his retirement from the police department last month after nearly four decades serving with local law enforcement.

After several incidents of violence in the garage the past month alone, County Executive Adam Bello says living there is no longer an option.

Since then, officials have been sending daily progress updates. In two days alone,10 people were reportedly moved to emergency housing. Police say one of them, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants on previous crimes in the garage. A few others are in the hospital for substance abuse treatment.

In a release Wednesday afternoon, the county says they’ve successfully assisted 54 people out of the garage and into safe housing this winter. “That’s 54 people not sleeping on concrete floors, breathing exhaust fumes, without access to restroom facilities,” the press release read.

“Shelter-in-place has always been available. What’s different today, is the multidimensional approach with participation from multiple government partners,” Bello said.

Thalia Wright, with Monroe County Department of Human Services is one of the people on-ground daily, working to connect people to help.

She says over the past few nights, there can be anywhere between 3-4 people living there.

Wright says the outreach has been decades-long. But after worsening conditions, and a few violent incidents this past month, she says it’s going to take more than a village.

“We talk about FIT to address about mental health, we talk about the IMPACT team there with us so if there’s a need for substance abuse and someone is willing, we can get them into possibly a detox or evaluation. We talk about partnerships with law enforcement to ensure folks are safe,” Wright said.

She says the end goal: no one lives in the garage, everyone accepts help and moves to a shelter or hotel room based on needs and assessment.

“The fair market rent of housing, for example. So even when you get an individual that’s ready and appropriate for permanent housing, will that housing be available?” Wright said. “So the county has put out several requests for proposals to think outside of the box. We have those immediate needs, and those middle goals, we’re thinking about what do we have in place now as a community, and long-term.”

Some local organizations, like the Rochester Homeless Union have been advocating for solutions beyond homeless shelters, and are raising money for motel room placements.

Three officers and a sergeant at the Five Points Correctional Facility in Seneca County were hospitalized, and three other officers injured.

It started when two inmates at the maximum security state prison refused to comply with officers’ orders, causing a “disturbance” in the mess hall. They were ordered to leave the mess hall, but the union said they refused.

An officer grabbed one of those inmates, who allegedly resisted being removed and “continued to be combative” when he was forced to the ground outside the mess hall.

A third inmate who allegedly ran toward an exit was grabbed by staff and forced against a wall. At that point, the union claims other inmates approached staff “in a threatening manner.”

At that point, the union says another inmate pulled another staff member into a hand rail in the mess hall and punched him in the head. A second inmate knocked that staff member unconscious.

Prison staff then used pepper spray on a number of inmates, three of whom “became compliant.” A fourth inmate allegedly continued attacking staff until pepper spray was again deployed.

Three officers and a sergeant were taken to Geneva Hospital for treatment. Three other officers were treated by medical staff on scene and remained on duty.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 542 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Officials say there were 320 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 222 new positive at-home tests reported. County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays.

To date, 1,708 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

Officials say 604 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 86 in an ICU, down 36, and 6 respectively since Tuesday’s update.

It’s here. Snowfall rates are yet to amp up this morning, with roadways in the area providing a good barrier for accumulation. Rochester will begin feeling heavy storm effects starting at noon when rates boost up.

Friday: Road conditions will be the worst among the two days as snow accumulation overnight will stay at 100%. Lake effect snow will make things even worse with some parts of the area expecting 14 inches +.