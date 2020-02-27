Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, February 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

US Marshals in Buffalo and Rochester are searching for a man who they say sent a threatening letter to a family member in Buffalo.

Officials say James Timpanaro walked away from a Rochester halfway house on Feb. 16. A warrant for his arrest was issued three days later.

A new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a U.S. community, health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the case Wednesday.

California officials said the person is a resident of Solano County, northeast of San Francisco, and is getting medical care in Sacramento County. They said they have begun the process of tracking down people who the patient has been in contact with, a process known as contact tracing.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen out of the Brockport-Sweden Area.

Deputies say a 17-yea-old Hannah McAvoy was last seen shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday.

She did not show up to work at 4 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

A Portageville woman was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.

38-year-old Renee Morris of Portageville was killed after police said the dense fog in the area impacted the scene and she crashed into a tractor-trailer.

Morris was driving with her 10-year-old and 11-year-old children. Both children were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries. The 10-year-old was treated and released, the 11-year-old is still a patient being treated for head trauma.

The Towns of Greece and Webster will be hosting an information meeting to update the community about the Lake Ontario Shoreline.

In Greece, the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Community and Senior Center Gymnasium on Vince Tofany Boulevard.

In Webster, the meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Webster Thomas High School Auditorium.

A dynamic and complicated storm system will affect the area over the next several days setting the stage for a meteorological setup that includes a great deal of volatility and variability!



A significant Winter storm is locked and loaded to impact the area. For some, this is going to be a big deal. For others, there will no doubt be an element of “What gives?”. Click the link above for a breakdown of how things are expected to play out.