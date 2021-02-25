Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, February 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Daniel Prude’s brother Joe said he’s still in shock about the grand jury’s decision to not indict any of the officers on charges related to Daniel’s death.

Attorney General Letitia James made this announcement on Tuesday and said she’s “extremely disappointed” with the decision.

Joe said he’s at a loss for words and said he’s not surprised by the decision, but it’s still hard to wrap his head around.

Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will host a telephone town hall meeting about the City’s plan for police reform.

The city has released a draft plan in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order back in June of 2020 — which required each local government in the state to adopt a police reform plan.

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Wednesday for the killing of a Rochester man in October of 2020.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 26-year-old Steven A. Berrios-Rivera was charged with second degree murder for the shooting and killing of 33-year-old David Alvarez.

On October 31, Alvarez was shot about 13 times in a parking lot on Clinton Avenue. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital but ultimately died due to his injuries, according to RPD.

The Rochester City School District temporarily closed School No. 29 Wednesday, after eight employees tested positive for COVID-19. One of those employees has died.

The district sent a letter to families saying those eight positive cases were reported within the last month. According to the district, three employees who reported testing positive on Tuesday were last on school property February 12, before the winter break.

Consensus is building on Capitol Hill around an increase to the federal minimum wage, but the final passage of any legislation appears to hinge on swaying key moderate Democrats or building a bipartisan coalition in support of the pay increase.

Democratic leadership wants to raise the federal floor, fixed at $7.25 hourly since 2009, to $15 over five years as part of President Joe Biden’s sweeping relief package. But opposition has emerged from within the party, putting the $15 proposal on shakier footing than new stimulus checks, child tax credits and other broadly popular stimulus measures.

Members of a group supporting Myanmar’s military junta attacked and injured people protesting Thursday against the army’s Feb. 1 seizure of power that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. At least several people were injured in the attacks in Myanmar’s largest city.

The chaos complicates an already intractable standoff between the military and a protest movement that has been staging large-scale demonstrations daily to have Suu Kyi’s government restored to power.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff say Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, paving the way for its approval for emergency use.

FDA staff confirmed in a report released Wednesday that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. The agency also said J&J’s shot — one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two — is safe to use.

Starting Wednesday, the nation’s smallest employers will get the first shot at the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

In an exclusive 2-week window, businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for PPP loans. Self-employed workers and independent contractors are also eligible under the new rules.

Lindsey Boylan, a former candidate for the Democratic ticket in New York’s 10th Congressional District, accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment in December. On Wednesday, she published an account of the alleged harassment online.Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

“We were flying home from an October 2017 event in Western New York on his taxpayer-funded jet,” the story begins. From there, Boylan fires off anecdotes about having her whereabouts tracked, physical comparisons to Cuomo’s ex-girlfriend, and offers to play strip poker. She said he showed off a box of cigars given to him by President Bill Clinton, touched her lower back, arms, and legs, and kissed her on the lips after a meeting.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday to honor the three National Guard soldiers who died last month after a helicopter crash in Mendon.

54-year-old Steven Skoda of Rochester, 39-year-old Christian Koch of Honeoye Falls, and 30-year-old Daniel Prial of Rochester, were killed when their UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed in a farmer’s field along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road.

Rochester’s high of 54° yesterday was the highest temperature recorded since December 12th!

MORE⼁Rochester hits 50 degrees for the first time this year

Does this mean Spring is around the corner? Not exactly, but it does mean signs of warmer weather will slowly begin to show up perhaps a little more often. We still have some colder weather to get through first, so let’s break it down.

THIS MORNING: Temperatures this morning are right around or just below freezing which has allowed some of the meltwater from Wednesday to freeze again creating some slick spots.

THIS WEEK:

Lake effect has largely stayed well to our east this morning and has largely amounted to just a few flurries. Partial sunshine will greet those outside of lake effect clouds, but it will have a much colder feel to the air. Temperatures stay below freezing most of Thursday with lake flakes fading into Friday for everyone as high pressure takes over. Temperatures drop down to the teens to start Friday, but ample sunshine will help temperatures climb well into the upper 30s. With enough sun a few locales may crack 40. It will be a nice way to finish off the last work week of February.

A warm front approaches along a large and developing storm system Friday night and Saturday. This will bring snow and rain showers for the first part of Saturday. A weaker boundary will keep the chances for precipitation around through the afternoon, but they will be spotty at best. Sunday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days with temperatures comfortably above average, in the 40s.