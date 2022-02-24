ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people have been killed and dozens are wounded so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

“The army and national solidarity are the mainstay of Ukrainian statehood,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday. “Our military needs this support … The future of our Ukrainian people depends on every citizen. Everyone who has combat experience and can join the defense of Ukraine.”

NATO’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that Russia has launched war on Ukraine and shattered peace on the European continent. He called for a summit of NATO alliance leaders for Friday.

The announcement comes as the organization agreed to increase land, sea, and air forces on eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia to maintain full support “for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters.”

NATO said the attack is a violation of international law and called on Russia to immediately cease its military action and withdraw all its forces from in and around Ukraine.

The invasion began with big explosions before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

President Joe Biden pledged new sanctions to punish Russia for the aggression that the international community had expected for weeks but could not prevent through diplomacy. The president plans to address the country later Thursday.

“Ukrainians will never give up their freedom and independence to anyone,” Zelenskyy stated. “Only we, all citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our future since 1991. But now the fate of not only our state is being decided, but also what life in Europe will be like.”

In the early-morning hours of Thursday in Ukraine, smoke could be seen rising from the capital and later on air-raid sirens forced rang through the city, which turned out to be a drill. Some journalists donned flack jackets and helmets as they delivered live reports.

More sanctions were coming. The European Union on Thursday said it was planning the “strongest, the harshest package” of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit.

A sophomore at Christian Brothers Academy died after being hurt in a ski accident while on mid-winter break.

Cuomo suffered “significant head and facial injuries” after landing face-first from a skip jump at Bristol Mountain, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say he was taken from the mountain to the Bristol Fire House and then flown by helicopter to the Pediatric ICU at Golisano Children’s Hospital, a part of Strong Memorial Hospital.

He was taken off life support, according to the school’s letter.

CBA President Matthew Keough wrote, “In passing, Christian will donate his organs to help save the lives of others. Christian is a true hero to all of us, and especially to the individuals and families who will be born to new life with his gift.”

Sheriff’s deputies say Cuomo was wearing a helmet during the accident.

Bristol Mountain released a statement Wednesday evening, saying, “We were just notified about the outcome of Monday’s accident. Our entire team at Bristol Mountain is deeply saddened by this tragic event and we want to extended our sincere condolences to Christian’s family and friends and our heartfelt thanks to our staff and those who responded.”

Two teenagers were hospitalized after a pair of shootings Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers responded to the Boys and Girls Club around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival investigators located the victim but learned the shooting had occurred elsewhere.

Officials believe the 18-year-old male was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the nearby area.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at Strong Hospital.

Nearly an hour later officers were dispatched to Burrow Street for a separate shooting. Once at the scene, they located a 19-year-old male who had at least one gunshot wound to the lower extremity.

Authorities say he was transported to Strong Hospital with what was deemed as minor injuries.

If you’re in the market for a house, you know just how competitive the market is right now. A new report from Realtor.com will also validate those struggles.

It ranks Rochester as the top city in the country with the lowest supply of homes for sale.

“At one time in Irondequoit for sale there would be an inventory that would last for four years. I mean now it’s probably around 72 hours,” says Debbie Renna-Hynes, Team Leader at eXp Realty.

“There was just a house on the market that was listed in the $109k range and they had 60 showings on it. There were 25 offers that came in but out of them 15 of the offers started at $125k and this was a $109 offer,” Debbie said.

Trends from the 2020 pandemic are also now taking shape.

“Last year same thing — the urgency to move; cheap money – 2.7% sometimes 2.8% Now we’re 4%. It costs about 30% more to own the exact same home on a per month basis,” says CJ Lore, Broker, Owner and CEO of Lore Real Estate Services.

”The family units, I will tell you – from COVID – have become stronger and people do want to live closer to their family. On the other hand, the last 5 houses that I’ve listed – in fact, one that I just listed today, they are all moving out of state for different positions,” Renna-Hynes says.

“Some people are offering the sellers to stay in the house for two months after closing with no rent, so people are doing very creative things. There’s also a couple of lenders in our area that will do a specialized mortgage where they’ll back it up with cash so that they actually come in as a cash deal,” adds Renna-Hynes.

Economists do predict more homes will come on the market this spring, but overall inventory is expected to remain tight for now.

Thursday morning begins with temperatures in the teens and some flurries on the ground. This evening, around dinner time, snow will gradually start to fall ahead of a half foot of snow Friday.

Saturday will also be cold with temperatures not able to break above freezing. Leftover ice will also be a struggle as the remnants of the previous day will not be able melt right away.