Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, February 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

A Greece man was arrested and charged after making threats to Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff.

Salvatore Lippa II, 57, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to assault and murder a federal officer on account of the performance of their official duties, and interstate communication of a threat.

The Rochester woman charged for a fatal crash in Brighton last November was back in court Wednesday.

Ninoshka Vazquez-Ruiz, 20, is charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide, assault and several traffic tickets — including speeding for going over 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Vazquez-Ruiz pleaded not guilty to all counts in connection to the deaths of a 9-year-old and her babysitter in November. The case was waived to a grand jury.

Brandon Burgess, the man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in Phelps in September, was sentenced on Wednesday.

Burgess was sentenced to five years in prison with five years post-release supervision.

The Lyons man was originally charged with second degree robbery and third degree larceny, but last month he pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, theft of the vehicle used in the robbery, and theft of tools from a Thruway project. As part of Burgess’ guilty plea, he waived his right to appeal.

The Rochester Police Locust Club and the Rochester Police Department are co-sponsoring a fundraiser to benefit the children of Officer Manny Ortiz.

The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at all four local Distillery restaurants.

20% of the total food sales during that time will be donated.

The Working Families Party and Citizen Action of New York will announce their endorsement for the 138th Assembly District.

The current candidates for the assembly seat are Democratic Incumbent Harry Bronson, his primary challenger Alex Yudelson — who secured the Monroe County Democratic Committee’s endorsement — and Republican Peter Vazquez.

Early risers should prepare to encounter some vigorous bands of lake effect snow. These snow bands will be on the move and should make their way south from the Lake Ontario shoreline and into the Rochester metro just as the commute gets going. The most persistent and robust snow bands will produce snowfall rates of an inch per hour or more. Safe to say, this caliber of snowfall rate can easily cause whiteouts at times. Already northeast Wayne county has seen a foot of snow as a result of the intensity of the snow band off of Lake Ontario. Remember that in bands of lake effect snow the visibility can vary dramatically over a very short space, so if you have travel to accomplish this morning, you’ll need to plan accordingly .