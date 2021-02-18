Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, February 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

According to a Times Union report, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus task force is under investigation by the FBI, as well as the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn.

That report says the investigation, still in its early stages, at least partially covers the task force’s directives for nursing homes and long-term care facilities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Times Union cites “a person with direct knowledge of the matter who is not authorized to comment publicly” as the source of the report.

Rochester will soon have a new mass COVID-19 vaccination site, and a pop-up vaccination clinic within the city limits.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that a mass vaccination site is scheduled to be operational in Rochester beginning March 3 at the former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot on St. Paul and Avenue E. The governor said this site will be able to administer approximately 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day, and is possible because of a state-federal partnership.

Seabreeze Amusement Park officials are pleased and eager to reopen in 2021 after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced guidelines to do so Wednesday.

The governor announced target dates for indoor and outdoor amusement parks to be able to reopen.

“Beginning March 26, indoor family entertainment centers can reopen,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Department of Health will list the guidelines, but 25% capacity, face covering, social distance, temperature checks, frequent cleaning, and disinfection. Outdoor amusement parks can reopen starting April 9 with 33% capacity, face covering, social distancing, temperature checks, cleaning, disinfection, tickets sold in advance, etc.”

The Cinema Theater on South Clinton Avenue in Rochester is closing indefinitely, according to a post on the theater’s website.

The Cinema was a Rochester landmark and one of the oldest continuously running movie theaters in the U.S., — a Rochester staple since 1914.

This town hall will focus on regional vaccination efforts, as well as a new local mental health initiative.

Experts and local leaders answering your questions will include Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Dr. Nancy Bennett of the Finger Lakes Vaccination Task Force, and more.

Spacecraft aiming to land on Mars have skipped past the planet, burned up on entry, smashed into the surface, and made it down amid a fierce dust storm only to spit out a single fuzzy gray picture before dying.

Almost 50 years after the first casualty at Mars, NASA is attempting its hardest Martian touchdown yet. The official NASA TV stream will begin at 2:15 pm EST on Thursday.

We shiver once again today, Rochester. The first 17 days of February have averaged nearly five degrees below normal per day. These first two and a half weeks of the month of February rank among the TOP 20 coldest going back to 1926!

A significant winter storm across the Deep South will allow light snow to overspread the area Thursday. It will likely take until the afternoon to reach the Rochester area, but we expect off/on light snow from the afternoon into much of Thursday night. There isn’t a whole lot of overwhelming data to support big snow around here with this one. A general 1-3″ seems likely across WNY by Friday morning.

Northwest flow will support the development of lake effect snow later Friday into early Saturday. Areas north and predominantly east of Rochester stand the best chance to pick up a few additional fluffy inches from that into Saturday. From there, Sunday looks calm and milder with highs flirting with freezing for the first time in awhile. Snow mixes with rain alongside milder air Monday!