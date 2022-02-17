ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Three teenagers were arrested after a stealing a car and leading police to an overnight chase through Rochester Thursday.

According to authorities, officers responded to Ethel Street around 3:45 a.m. for the report of a carjacking robbery at gunpoint. The stolen vehicle was later spotted in the area of Lyell and Dewey Avenue.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver failed to comply which led to a pursuit.

Officials say the pursuit ended at the intersection of Emerson and Avery Street when the stolen car struck a snow bank. Inside the car were three juveniles — aged 13, 15 and 16.

All three were taken into custody without incident. Police say charges for the suspects are pending.

Rochester native Emily Budd competed in Wednesday night’s JEOPARDY! game.

She squared off against Charles Fogelman, as well as Dave Rapp, who was on a three-game win streak.

Budd, according to JEOPARDY!, is “a customer service personnel.”

Budd joins other Rochesterians who have competed, including former English teacher and firefighter Chris Gunter, as well as historian Laura Sikes, who is famous for saying “Alex, you’re being insensitive.”

Budd unfortunately lost her chance to claim the big prize Wednesday after losing to Rapp.

The New York State Assembly has passed legislation that would allow currently licensed hemp growers to apply to grow marijuana.

Under the legislation, licensed hemp growers could gain temporary conditional licenses for the cultivation and processing of adult use marijuana.

These temporary conditions allow those with an adult use cultivator license to grow cannabis outdoors or in a greenhouse with up to 20 artificial lights.

Those with the license would also be permitted to manufacture and distribute cannabis products.

The bill would require that both cultivator and processor licensees participate in a social equity mentorship program as well as an environmental sustainability program, which would help future cultivators and processors who are interested in gaining experience and knowledge from those with industry experience.

“These temporary licenses are the next step in getting our state’s market up and running,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement issued Wednesday.

On June 1, 2023, both conditional cultivators and processors would be required to apply for a distributor license. Both licenses would end on June 30, 2024.

Governor Kathy Hochul is yet to sign the bill on this proposal.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two people suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint Tuesday.

The woman was sitting in her car just before midnight on Honeysuckle Terrace in Perinton when two men approached her. Both men had handguns and demanded money.

Police say they ordered the woman to get out of her vehicle, then drove it away.

Police found the stolen vehicle on Balsam Lane, still running with the keys inside. A police K9 was unable to track the suspects from the car. Investigators ultimately learned the suspects abandoned the stolen car and left in a separate vehicle.

A total of 40 clinical personnel and support staff were deployed to Strong Memorial Hospital Saturday. These two teams consist of physicians, medical-surgical nurses, respiratory therapists and technicians.

According to health officials, the current deployment mission is part of the Defense Department’s ongoing COVID-19 response operations to support FEMA and New York State and will last at least 30 days.

“As of today, our team is now fully operational,” Parrinello said. “You [Delgado] and your team will help us and this community in incredible ways, more than you’ll ever know.”

Medical personnel was originally requested by Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who pushed for federal help and relief from the COVID-19 pandemic in Rochester.

According to Strong Memorial Hospital officials, the team will be led by Lt. Col. Delgado.

“We, along with the expertise of the staff at Strong Memorial Hospital, will help tackle the continued need for access to medical care in the local community by increasing hospital capacity,” Lt. Delgado said.”

Officials say the duration of the military members will be determined by situational reasons.

“Our team of highly qualified military medical professionals will remain committed to the mission as long as needed,” Lt. Delgado said.

Lt. Delgado said he will be using his training and prior experience to treat patients on top of acting as the leading officer of the two teams.

“I’m currently seeing patients in the critical unit, and are ready to use my expertise wherever it’s needed,” Lt. Delgado said. “I am also here to ensure this mission is a success, but everyone here is working alongside the staff.”

Parrinello stressed that while the team’s deployment will be helpful in a number of practices, treating capacity issues caused by the pandemic is part of the plan.

“Our census continues to still be really high, even though our COVID-19 cases have gone down,” Parrinello said. “People that had their surgeries delayed are now trying to get them done, so we are finding this backlog in patient need is creating problems. We are licensed for 866 beds, but we frequently have over 900 patients so this medical military team is enormously helpful in helping us continue to keep our beds open so we can take care of patients.”

Thursday morning is comfortable, warm and perfectly breeze at 50 degrees with partly clouds overhead. That will drastically change as we move into the afternoon. Heavy rain will promote flooding in some areas ahead of snow and slush Friday. Travel is expected to be difficult for both days.