Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, February 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and members of the Monroe County Legislature will announce their plans Thursday in an effort to repeal the controversial police anti-annoyance law.

The event will take place Thursday at the Monroe County Office Building around 3 p.m. Bello will be joined by the legislature’s Minority Leader Vincent Felder, and legislator Karla Boyce.

Police say a Rochester woman is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning after she t-boned a police car and drove away.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday a woman driving a minivan drove through a red light and hit a marked police car. After she hit the car, she drove away and then ran from her vehicle.

Monroe County Health Department officials say six local people are currently under voluntary quarantine amid concerns that they may have possibly contracted novel coronavirus.

Similar to earlier this month when Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced another person was also under voluntary quarantine over similar concerns, these individuals will remain under quarantine for two weeks following their departure from China.

UPDATE: The vast majority of the area is dealing with generally just light snow this morning. Most roads are just wet with some secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces just a bit on the slushy side. ALL WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO EXPIRE.

You’ll still need to allow a little bit of extra time this morning to brush off your car but largely the morning commute will be not too tough to take as you head to work and school. Watch for the snow to pick up in intensity and coverage as the arctic cold front slides south from Canada this afternoon.

As the arctic front passes, temperatures will tumble quickly as we wait on a narrow window of opportunity for lake-effect snow showers to fire. This last pop of snow will be limited in scope & duration, only affecting a small percentage of the viewing area. That said, places like Rochester & areas eastward into Wayne county could see several additional inches of fluffy accumulation Thursday night into Friday before the setup for snow shuts off.