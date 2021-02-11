Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, February 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

The House impeachment managers started making their case against former President Donald Trump Wednesday with never-before-seen footage of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The presentation included surveillance video and audio of law enforcement communications to demonstrate the threat the insurrectionists posed to everyone in the complex on Jan. 6.

The impeachment managers hope the footage will convince at least 17 Republicans to convict Trump, but that continues to be an uphill battle.

A judge on Wednesday ruled Dominic Pezzola, the Rochester man with Proud Boys ties facing multiple charges in connection with the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol, will be held behind bars without bond until his trial.

Pezzola pleaded not guilty Tuesday to obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and restricted buildings or grounds. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The Rochester Police Accountability Board will hold an oversight hearing on the Rochester Police Department’s new protest policies on Thursday,

According to a tweet from the PAB, board members will ask questions about Interim Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan’s new department plan on policing mass gatherings.

Police are searching for the driver they say fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian with their car in Brighton.

Investigators say an adult male is dead.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue at Council Rock Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators are asking anyone in the area with home security cameras to check that footage and contact police with information that may help.

Based on the success of the Buffalo Bills playoff game model, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday large arenas in New York can begin hosting sports and music events, starting February 23 and pending state approval.

“We’re going to now extend the Buffalo Bills example: Any large stadium or arena can open on February 23,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Their plan has to be approved by the New York State Department of Health: It’s 10% capacity for arenas 10,000 and above. A negative PCR test with face coverings, social distancing, and then mandatory assigned seating. This hits the balance of safe reopening.”

A very weak disturbance passes overhead bringing areas of lake snow and flurries south of Lake Ontario through the commute this morning. This will mean minor accumulating snows leaving us with the need to brush off our cars before heading off to work. Expect temperatures in the teens early in the morning. Highs in the afternoon will be in the middle 20s.

An interesting set up begins Thursday night into Friday as winds shift and come from the northeast bringing a “reverse lake effect band” developing from east to west. It’s possible this sneaky band generates a fluffy few inches of new snowfall early on Friday across portions of Wayne, Monroe, and Orleans counties through Friday morning before lifting north giving us a quiet start to the weekend.

This weekend brings with it additional chances for accumulating snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday with a few inches in store for much of the region. Snow tapers early on Sunday, and for the time being we have our eyes on a potentially strong system to bring widespread heavy snow, and possible some mixed precipitation along with it on Tuesday of next week. It’s much too early to know exactly how this will play out in terms of timing and totals, but we’ll be closely watching how this evolves over the next several days. One thing does happen to be certain, and that’s the cold that will be sticking with us all through the end of next week.